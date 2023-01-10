The Prior Lake girls hockey team has not had a home playoff game in a dozen years.
Did the Lakers lock up a top-four seed in Section 2AA and a home game in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory at Bloomington Jefferson Jan. 7?
The win definitely helps Prior Lake's chances.
Junior Kayleigh Sandell earned the shutout with 17 saves, while senior Brooke Holmes tallied the game's lone goal in the second period. Seniors Lula Swanson and Ava Guillemette had the assists.
Prior Lake went into the game off a 4-1 South Suburban Conference loss at Shakopee Jan. 7 and a 7-2 league setback Jan. 5 versus Lakeville North.
The Lakers' last playoff home game came in 2010, a 3-2 loss to Shakopee. That 2009-10 campaihgn was also the last time Prior Lake has had a winning record (15-9-2) and the last time the program earned double-digit wins in a season.
Prior Lake (9-6-1 overall, 4-5-1 in the SSC) is looking the No. 4 seed in the section at this point behind top-ranked Minnetonka (15-1), No. 7 Holy Family (11-4-1) and Shakopee (8-7).
Jefferson (8-9), Eden Prairie (5-10), New Prague (4-10) and Chaska/Chanhasssen (2-14) are also in the field.
The Lakers are 4-2 against the section with their other three wins over Eden Prairie, Chaska/Chanhassen and New Prague and both their losses to Shakopee.
Section brackets will come out Feb. 5. Quarterfinal play starts Feb. 10. The semifinals are Feb. 14 with the title game Feb. 17. The final two rounds are at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
Minnetonka is the defending champion.
In the loss to Shakopee, it was a 1-1 game going into the third period. That's where the Sabers took control with three goals in a span of 3:47 midway through the frame.
Holmes had the Lakers' goal in the first period with Guillemette and sophomore Sydney Kashmark getting the assists. Senior Katie Larson started in goal for Prior Lake made 17 saves.
In the loss to Lakeville North, the Lakers were outshot 40-15 and trailed 7-2 after two periods. Both Prior Lake goals came in the second period.
Senior Jaiden Zollman scored the first one with Guillemette getting the assist. Junior Clara Gillen scored the second one with Kashmark and senior Courtney Rook assisting.
Larson and Sandell each played in goal for Prior Lake, making 10 and 23 saves, respectively.
Through 16 games, Guillemette is leading the Lakers in points with 26 (8 goals, 18 assists), followed by Swanson (15 goals, 7 assists) and Holmes (7 goals, 14 assists).
Junior Olivia Hansen started the first 13 games in goal for Prior Lake, but has not played since she made 32 saves in the Lakers' 4-3 win over Eden Prairie in the final game of 2022.
Hansen has a 2.00 goals-against average, three shutouts and a .940 save percentage.
Prior Lake ends the regular season with a rematch with Lakeville North Feb. 4. The Panthers lead the SSC with a 10-0 record, followed by Lakeville South (9-1), Apple Valley, Rosemount and Shakopee (6-4).
This year's Class AA state tourney will be Feb. 23-25 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Andover is the defending champion, beating Minnetonka 5-4 in last year’s title game.