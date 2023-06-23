Seems like the Prior Lake Mudcats have overcome their slow start to the season?
The Mudcats dropped their first six games, but have recovered to win seven of their next nine contests, including an 8-4 home win over Veseli June 21 in Dakota-Rice-Scott League play.
Prior Lake (7-8 overall) went into the game off a 3-0 loss at Webster in league action June 18 and an 8-3 home win over St. Benedict in DRS action June 15.
The Mudcats finished last season with a 12-15 overall record, dropping two of three games to Veseli in the first round of Region 3C playoffs.
It was the second straight summer that Prior Lake was left out of state play after qualifying in both 2019 and 2020, as well as in 2011, 2012 and 2016.
Ten teams make up Region 3C field and four qualify for the 48-team Class C state tournament.
In the win over St. Benedict, Jonny Houston led the Mudcats' offense, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Harry Fleek finished 2 for 5 with a double and two runs scored, while Alex Wattermann also drove in a run.
Bear Blaney and Trevor Schrupp both had a hit and run scored.
Jake Garfield was credited with the win for Prior Lake, pitching three innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts. Wattermann got the save with two scoreless frames fanning three.
Justin Hackett started for the Mudcats and went four innings, giving up three earned runs with four strikeouts.
Against Veseli, Nick Allbee got the win on the mound, allowing just one run in five innings of work. Wattermann got the save, pitching 3 2/3 innings.
Wattermann also homered in the victory, while Kyle O'Connor doubled and drove in a run in the eighth inning. Cole Clausen finished with three hits and two stolen bases.
The Region 3C playoffs start Aug. 1. Other teams in the field include Faribault, Lonsdale, Montgomery, New Prague, St. Benedict, Shakopee, Union Hill, Veseli and Webster.
Webster, Montgomery, Union Hill and St. Patrick represented Region 3C at state last year. St. Patrick has moved up to Class B this season.
This year's Class C state tournament will start Aug. 17 and will be held in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield. Championship weekend is set for Sept 1-4.
The Nisswa Lightning are the defending champs.