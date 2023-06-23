Bear Blaney

Bear Blaney slides into second base in Prior Lake's game versus Shoreview in the Friendly Tournament in Arlington June 11.

 Courtesy photo/Justin Braun, jbraunimages.com

Seems like the Prior Lake Mudcats have overcome their slow start to the season?

The Mudcats dropped their first six games, but have recovered to win seven of their next nine contests, including an 8-4 home win over Veseli June 21 in Dakota-Rice-Scott League play.

