Cassie Busse-Kimes joined a prestigious group of volleyball players at the University of Minnesota to be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame.
The Prior Lake native, who played her high school volleyball at Lakeville North, was inducted Sept. 10 in a ceremony at Willams Arena in Minneapolis by the school's M Club, one of the nation's largest and oldest varsity letterwinning clubs.
It's Minnesota's first hall of fame induction since 2018.
Busse-Kimes was not the only former Gopher volleyball player to be inducted either. Chris (Schaefer) Podraza was also honored. The two became the sixth and seventh former volleyball players to selected for the school's hall of fame.
Podraza played for Minnesota from 1986 to 1989. Busse-Kimes came a decade later, playing for the Gophers from 2000 to 2003. She helped lead Minnesota to four straight NCAA tournaments.
Busse-Kimes was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2003 NCAA Regional to help the Gophers get into the Final Four that season.
Busse-Kimes helped lead Minnesota to its first Big Ten title in 2002 and the school's maiden trip to the NCAA Final Four in 2003. She was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time All-Big Ten section. She was also Big Ten Player of the Year award winner.
In her senior season, Busse-Kimes became just the fourth player in Gophers history to record more than 500 kills in a season, and she did it in back-to-back campaigns. She earned Big Ten Player of the Week four times that year en route to winning player of the year honors.
Busse-Kimes finished her career ranked sixth on the school's all-time career kills list with 1,502. She recorded 614 kills in 2003, which was the fifth-highest in school history.
After her career with the Gophers, Busse-Kimes played for Team USA for five seasons, including a trip to the 2007 Pan Am Games.
Busse-Kimes also excelled in the classroom. She earned Academic All-America honors in 2002 and 2003 and was also awarded the 2003 Big Ten Medal of Honor.
Other former volleyball players in the M Club Hall of Fame include Lindsey Berg (1999-2001), Nicole Branagh (1997-2000), Katrien DeDecker (1993-1996), Andrea Gonzalez (1986-1989), Jill Halsted Garver (1979-1982).
Others inducted into the M Club Hall of Fame Sept. 10 were Winny Brodt-Brown (women's hockey, 1999-2000, 2003), Tommy Davis (men's basketball, 1982-1985), Cole Konrad (wrestling, 2004-2007), Brian Raabe (baseball, 1987-1990), Liz (Roehrig) Adcock (women's track & field, 2005-2009), Jillian (Tyler) Miller (women's swimming, 2008-2011), Steve Ulseth (men's hockey, 1977-1981) and Mike Walseth (baseball, 1967-1969).