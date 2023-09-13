Chloe Soundara

Sophomore Chloe Soundara won at No. 4 singles in Prior Lake’s 4-3 South Suburban Conference home win over Eagan Sept. 12.

 Tom Schardin/Southwest News Media

The Prior Lake girls tennis team keeps churning out victories.

The Lakers earned a 4-3 home win over Eagan Sept. 12 to improve to 9-2 overall, 5-0 in the South Suburban Conference. Both teams were ranked No. 8 in the latest Class 2A poll.

