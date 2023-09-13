The Prior Lake girls tennis team keeps churning out victories.
The Lakers earned a 4-3 home win over Eagan Sept. 12 to improve to 9-2 overall, 5-0 in the South Suburban Conference. Both teams were ranked No. 8 in the latest Class 2A poll.
Prior Lake also earned a 5-2 league victory at No. 10 Lakeville North Sept. 7. The Lakers went into that match falling 7-0 at home to No. 3 Minnetonka, the defending Class AA state champion.
Minnetonka has also won the last five Section 2AA titles. That’s the team Prior Lake will need to beat come playoff time if it wants to earn its first state team berth since 2016.
The Skippers won all seven matches in straight sets against Prior Lake.
The Lakers won three of four singles matches in beating Eagan. Seventh-grader Sofia Livingston won at the No. 2 spot (6-0, 6-1), while senior Shelby Gambucci rolled at the No. 3 spot (6-0, 6-2) and sophomore Chloe Soundara cruised at No. 4 (6-1, 6-4).
Prior Lake’s win in doubles came from seniors Rose Netz and Olivia Newman at the No. 2 spot (7-6, 6-2).
Against Lakeville North, the Lakers swept all three doubles matches. Seniors Tory Cvancara and Emily Eisma won that top spot (6-1, 6-4), followed by Netz and Newman at No. 2 (7-5, 7-5) and juniors Haven Fisher and Sarah Langridge at No. 3 (6-2, 6-2).
Prior Lake also earned a 7-0 home win Sept. 5 over Mankato West, another section foe. The Lakers won all seven matches in straight sets.
Winning in singles were senior Tianna Houske at No. 1 (6-0, 6-2), Livingston at No. 2 (6-2, 6-1), Gambucci at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0) and Soundara at No. 4 (6-2, 6-2).
Doubles wins went to Cvancara and Eisma at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), Netz and Newman at No. 2 (6-1, 6-0) and junior Delaney Dahl and Langridge at No. 3 (6-1, 6-1).
Prior Lake is home to Lakeville South Sept. 21 in a league match. The Cougars have won the last two SSC crowns.
The Lakers will end the regular season Sept. 26 with a conference match versus Eastview.
The Section 2AA team tourney starts Oct. 2 with the semifinals and title matches Oct. 10 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Section singles and doubles play starts Oct. 12 with the finals for both Oct. 17 in St. Peter.
This year’s state tournament is Oct. 24-27 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tourney is the first two days, followed by singles and doubles play the next two days.
The Lakers finished as state runner-up to Edina in both 2014 and 2015. The team was also fifth in 2016, fourth in 2013 and third in 2012.
