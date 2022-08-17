Tianna Houske

Senior Tianna Houske is back to lead Prior Lake on the court this season. She played No. 1 singles for the Lakers last fall.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

Can the Prior Lake girls tennis team return to past glory?

The Lakers return its entire singles lineup from last year's team that finished 9-7 overall (5-4 in the South Suburban Conference). Overall, nine varsity members are back for Prior Lake, including senior co-captains Tianna Houske and Alyssa Lam.

