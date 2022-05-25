There was hope the Prior Lake boys tennis team could contend for the Section 2AA title this spring.
But the Lakers' dreams of the program's first-ever state team berth were denied in semifinal action May 24 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Minnetonka won three of four singles matches en route to a 5-2 victory over Prior Lake.
The Lakers got a bye in the first round and beat Mankato East 5-2 in the second round of the south sub-section play May 19 to advance to the semifinals.
Prior Lake has lost in the section semifinals the last six seasons, not including 2020 when there was no season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lakers finished the season with a 9-7 overall record, including a 5-4 mark in South Suburban Conference play. Prior Lake won its final league match 4-3 over Burnsville May 11, winning three of four singles matches.
The section singles and doubles tournament follow the team tournament with the semifinals and title matches for both set for May 31 at Gustavus.
In the loss to Minnetonka, senior Wyatt Crowell picked up the win in singles for the Lakers, winning in three sets (5-7, 6-3, 11-9) at the No. 1 spot.
Prior Lake's win at doubles came at No. 2 with juniors Colin Witt and Ian Hansen winning in three sets (6-3, 3-6, 10-4).
Minnetonka also earned a 5-2 win over the Lakers during the regular season back on May 2. In that match, the Skippers swept all three doubles matches and won two of four in singles.
In beating Mankato East, Prior Lake swept all four singles matches in straight sets en route to the win.
Crowell won at the No. 1 spot (6-3, 6-1), while sophomore Luke Jacobson cruised at No. 2 (6-2, 6-0). Senior Kyle Jacobson was victorious at No. 3 (6-2, 6-2), and senior Leo Ostigard rolled at No. 4 (6-0, 6-3).
In doubles, Witt and Hansen won in three sets at the No. 1 spot for Prior Lake (3-6, 6-4, 6-1).
In the win over Burnsville, the Lakers' wins came in singles came from Luke Jacobson at No. 2 (6-1, 6-1), Kyle Jacobson at No. 3 (6-1, 6-1) and Ostigard at No. 4 (6-3, 6-3).
Witt and Hansen got the Lakers' fourth point to secure the match with a win at No. 1 doubles (6-3, 6-4).
The Class AA state team tournament will be held June 7-10 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tourney is the first two days, followed by the singles and doubles tournaments.