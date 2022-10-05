Alyssa Lam

Senior Alyssa Lam won at No. 2 singles for Prior Lake in the team's 7-0 win over Worthington Oct. 4 in the first round of Section 2AA play.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake girls tennis team didn't have any problems winning its first Section 2AA match.

The Lakers didn't drop a set in rolling to a 7-0 win versus Worthington Oct. 4. Prior Lake (11-4 overall) went into the playoffs after solid season in the South Suburban Conference, finishing with a 6-3 record.

