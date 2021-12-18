The Prior Lake boys swimming team has opened the season with a pair victories.
The Lakers won their first South Suburban Conference dual with a 102.5-81.5 home victory over Rosemount Dec. 17. Prior Lake also captured its own seven-team invitational Dec. 11 winning two of three relays.
The Lakers have won the last two SSC titles with a perfect 9-0 record. The team lost some top swimmers from last year's team, but others have stepped up through first two competitions this season.
At the Lakers' invite, junior Owen Dwyer won the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.15 and was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.83).
Dwyer was also part of the winning 200 freestyle relay team with ninth-grader Ethan Kosin, junior Jackson Stout and sophomore Victor Trinh (1:32.39). Dwyer, Kosin, Trinh and sophomore Kaiden Cheung teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:21.91).
The Lakers' 200 medley relay team of Cheung, senior Levente Szabo, sophomore Tyler Leong and junior Gabriel Clayton was third (1:47.51).
Prior Lake won with 518 team points, well ahead of runner-up Duluth (398). Farmington was third (340), followed by Shakopee (266), Apple Valley (190), White Bear Lake (153) and Burnsville (135).
Cheung was runner-up in both the 50 freestyle (23.04) and the 500 freestyle (5:11.52) for the Lakers. Kosin was second in both the 200 freestyle (1:49.81) and the 100 butterfly (56.86).
Senior Zach Peterson was third in the 100 backstroke (1:01.73), while Leong was fifth (1:03.21) and sophomore Alex Prasanna was seventh (1:03.62). Leong was also fifth in the 100 butterfly (59.98), while Prasanna was seventh in the 500 freestyle (5:22.43).
Stout ended up fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:14.77), while ninth-grader Reese Haycraft was seventh (2:17.67) and Peterson was eighth (2:18.77). Stout was also seventh in the 100 freestyle (52.84).
Trinh ended up fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:54.70) and seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:00.24) for Prior Lake. Szabo ended up fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.37), while sophomore Michael Bremer was eighth (24.97). Eighth-grader Braxton Helmer ended up fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:22.12).
In the win over Rosemount, Prior Lake swept all three relays and won four individual events.
Kosin, Szabo, Dwyer and Stout won the 200 medley relay (1:43.51), while Trinh, Cheung, Dwyer and Kosin captured the 400 freestyle relay (3:21.30).
Prior Lake went one-two in the 200 freestyle relay. Trinh, Dwyer, Stout and Cheug was victorious (1:32.57), while Bremer, Clayton, Peterson and Szabo took second (1:40.31).
Individual wins for Prior Lake went to Kosin in the 200 freestyle (1:51.77), Trinh in the 50 freestyle (22.74), Cheung in the 100 butterfly (54.02) and Stout in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.98).
Runner-up finishes for the Lakers came from Haycraft in the 200 freestyle (1:59.50) and the 500 freestyle (5:19.04), Cheung in the 200 individual medley (2:03.96), Leong in the 100 butterfly (58.96), Kosin in the 100 backstroke (55.36) and junior Blake Wallen in diving (198.55 points).