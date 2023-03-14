The Prior Lake boys basketball team couldn't pull off a second straight road upset in Section 2AAAA play.
The fifth-seeded Lakers opened the playoffs with a 69-64 victory at fourth-seeded Eden Prairie March 8 behind 19 points from sophomore point guard Luke Loehlein.
But in the semifinals March 11, top-seeded Minnetonka proved to be too much for Prior Lake with an 84-66 win.
The Lakers finished the season with a 13-15 overall record, including 8-10 in the South Suburban Conference. The team will have to replace seven seniors next winter in Luke McCullough, Joe Ofori, Luka Mortensen, Gavin Pierce, Jamison Lein, Vince Deluca and Joey Krouse.
Five of the team's top scorers were seniors with Ofori and Pierce both finishing the season averaging in double figures at 16.5 and 10.5 points per game. McCullough averaged 8.7 points, followed by Loehlein (7.9), Deluca (7.8) and Mortensen (7.6).
Meanwhile, Prior Lake finally got a win over Eden Prairie. The quarterfinal victory snapped a 13-game losing skid against the Eagles who were the defending section champions.
Going into the season, Eden Prairie had ended Prior Lake's season the last four years, including in the semifinals in both 2020 and 2022, in the quarterfinals in 2021 and in the title game in 2019.
Prior Lake is still looking for its first state berth as a Class 4A program. The team joined the top class at the start of the 2003-04 school year.
The Lakers were a Class 3A program from 1997 to 2003 when the Minnesota State High School League went to four classes. Prior Lake won back-to-back state championships in 1977 and 1978 in Class 2A when there were only two classes in the state.
In the win over Eden Prairie, the Lakers overcame a 32-25 deficit at the break. Ofori and Mortensen were also in double figures with 16 points apiece.
McCullough chipped in six points, while Krouse and Deluca both scored four points and sophomore Cade Wozney and Pierce both had two.
Against Minnetonka, Prior Lake found itself down 34-20 at the break and couldn't recover. Ofori led the Lakers with 25 points, while Lien was also in double figures with 16.
Pierce scored eight points, while Deluca and Loehlein both finished with six points and Mortensen chipped in five points.
Prior Lake lost to Minnetonka in the regular season, falling 88-81 at home in the season opener back on Dec. 2. Eden Prairie also beat the Lakers in the regular season with 62-63 road win back on Jan. 18.