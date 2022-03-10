The Prior Lake boys basketball team picked the perfect time to get rolling.
Seniors Malcolm Jones and Eric Dueffert combined for 56 points in the sixth-seeded Lakers’ 86-78 upset at third-seeded Minnetonka in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals March 10.
Jones finished with 35 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Prior Lake.
“It was a great effort by our players and a great job by the coaching staff to put the boys in a position to be successful,” Prior Lake coach Jon Miller said. “I thought that the past couple of weeks set the stage for the win.”
“Our guys were more focused and dialed in at practice, and you could tell that we were starting to play better and tougher together,” Miller added.
The Lakers (11-16 overall) may have been gelling late in the regular season, but the team still headed into the postseason losing five of its last eight games. The Skippers (18-9) went in ranked No. 10 in the state.
Prior Lake will play at second-seeded Eden Prairie (17-10) in the semifinals March 12. The other semifinal pits top-seeded Shakopee (24-3) versus fourth-seeded Edina (15-12).
The winners meet in the title game March 18 at the site of the higher seed at 7 p.m.
In 2020, Prior Lake lost at Eden Prairie in the section semifinals. The two teams met in the title game on the Lakers’ home court in 2019 with the Eagles winning that one as well.
Meanwhile, Prior Lake avenged a 14-point loss (80-66) to Minnetonka in the season opener back on Dec. 3.
In the rematch, the Lakers started fast, going up 15-4 early and leading by 18 points at one point (29-11). The Skippers fought back, trimming the deficit to nine points at the break (38-29).
But Prior Lake was not to be denied. The Lakers maintained a 62-55 lead with 7:43 to play and held on from there.
“We knew that we had to be really physical in the post due to our size and strength advantage and we did a great job of maintaining position, passing the ball and finishing at the rim,” Miller said. “We also did a great job of defending their perimeter players and forcing tough contested shots.”
“We limited them to one shot the majority of the game, and really controlled the offensive and defensive rebounds,” Miller added.
Dueffert finished with 19 points, including hitting three 3-pointers. Senior Kyle Haas scored 10 points, while senior Tommy Hjerpe had nine.
Miller also praised the defense of senior Kellan Miller, who “did a great job shutting down their best player in the second half.”
Prior Lake went into the playoffs off a 96-76 home win over Burnsville in SSC play. The 96 points were a season-high for the Lakers, leading 52-38 at the half.
Prior Lake had four players in double figures with Dueffert leading the way with 24 points. Jones scored 19, while Hjerpe and Miller each finished with 14.
Haas chipped in eight points, while junior Joey Krouse scored five and junior Luka Mortenson had four.
Prior Lake finished with a 7-11 mark in conference play. Second-ranked Shakopee won the title (16-2).
This year’s Class 4A state tournament is set for March 21-26. The quarterfinals will be at the Target Center, followed by the semifinals and title game at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
Third-ranked Wayzata is the defending champion.