The Prior Lake Jays rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth to snap a four-game winless streak.
Four walks and two singles in the Jays' last at bat at home versus Burnsville July 17 helped them to a 6-5 victory. Corey Goodwin walked with the bases loaded for the game-winning run.
Prior Lake went into the contest off a 7-2 loss at Chaska July 15. The Jays also fell 9-1 at home to Victoria July 12 and 4-2 at Chanhassen July 10.
Prior Lake couldn't settle a 16-16 game at St. Peter July 14, so the game ended in a tie after 12 innings.
The Jays (9-10-1 overall) will end the regular season July 26 at home versus the Young America Cardinals. The nine-team Section 3B tourney starts July 29.
Young America of the Crow River Valley League joins the playoff field this summer, along with Chaska, Chanhassen, Shakopee, Victoria, Eagan, Burnsville and Excelsior of the River Valley League. Four teams from the section make state.
Prior Lake fell short of a Class B state berth last season after getting there in 2020. At that time, it was the Jays’ first berth since 2009, when the team finished as state runner-up to Shakopee.
In total, the Jays have made the state field 10 times in the last 35 years, including in 1987, 1988, 1989, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996 and 2001.
In the win over Burnsville, Camden Weisz got the win for the Jays with one inning of scoreless relief. Ben Eisenberg worked five innings of relief, allowing two runs with four strikeouts.
Takuma Padilla got the start and allowed three unearned runs in three innings.
Tomas Lee finished 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI for Prior Lake, while Jonah Hoeg was 2 for 5 with three RBIs. Beau Rabey went 2 for 4 with a run scored.
In the loss to Chaska, Prior Lake got behind 6-0 after six innings and couldn't recover. Austin VanDeWiele took the loss, working five innings and allowing two runs with six strikeouts.
Charles Running allowed four runs in one relief inning, while Weisz allowed an unearned run in two innings of work.
Lee and Troy Lynch drove in the Jays' two runs, while Austin Gordon finished 1 for 3 with a double and run scored.
Against Victoria, the Jays again got down early, trailing 7-0 after four complete. Sam Brower was saddled with the loss, allowing seven runs (five earned) in four innings. Rabey gave up two ruins in five relief innings.
Prior Lake had just four hits, including a double and run scored from Lynch. Michael Gabbard drove in the Jays' lone run.
Against Chanhassen, Eisenberg took the loss working seven innings and allowing four runs (three earned) with five strikeouts. Weisz pitched a scoreless inning.
Hoeg hit a solo homer for Prior Lake, while Weisz went 2 for 4.
There were plenty of hits in the tie with St. Peter, a combined 34 total between the two teams. Prior Lake scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning to force extra innings.
Fifteen of the Jays' 17 hits were singles. Lynch finished 3 for 5 with a double, RBI and three runs scored. Mitchell Goodwin also doubled, going 3 for 7 with three RBIs.
Rabey had four RBIs for Prior Lake, while Brower went 4 for 7 with three RBIs. Hoeg drove in two runs, while Dustan Green was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Cress was 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Prior Lake used four pitchers in the tie. Mitchell Goodwin worked the last five innings, allowing two runs while striking out five.