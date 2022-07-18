The Prior Lake Jays rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth to snap a four-game winless streak.

Four walks and two singles in the Jays' last at bat at home versus Burnsville July 17 helped them to a 6-5 victory. Corey Goodwin walked with the bases loaded for the game-winning run.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

