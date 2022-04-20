The Prior Lake softball team rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning to get its first win for its new coach.
Junior Madeline Marvel's three-run double lifted the Lakers to a 12-10 home win over Lakeville North April 19 in South Suburban Conference play.
The victory was the first for coach Erika Smyth, who took over the program from Kelsey Anderson, who spent the last two seasons guiding the team.
Prior Lake opened the season with a 6-2 league loss in nine innings versus Lakeville South April 12. The cold weather postponed the Lakers' next two SSC games against Eastview and Shakopee.
In the win over Lakeville North, the Lakers jumped out to a 5-0 lead and led 9-4 after four innings. But the Panthers rallied for two runs in the fifth and took a 10-9 lead with four runs in the sixth.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Lakers had the bases loaded with two outs when Marvel came to the plate. She drove the second pitch in the left-center gap to clear the bases.
Ninth-grader Bree Holmes had a one-two-three seventh inning for the Lakers to secure the win. She worked 5 2/3 innings for the game, allowing five runs on seven hits with six strikeouts.
Senior Megan Schultz also pitched, allowing five runs on six hits in 1 1/3 innings.
Marvel led the Lakers at the plate, finishing 2 for 5 with two doubles and five RBIs. Prior Lake had seven doubles in the win.
Senior Madalyn Lyons finished 1 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Lakers. Senior Tori Wietgrefe also double, finishing 2 fort 4 with two runs scored.
Senior Megan May went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, while junior Brooke Holmes was 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Sophomore Courtney Hennen also double for Prior Lake, finishing 1 for 2.
Senior Macey Dahl also had an RBI, while Schultz and Bree Holmes each had a hit and a run scored.
In the loss to Lakeville South, it was 2-2 game through seven innings. The Cougars scored four runs in the top ninth to pull out the win.
Schultz started for the Lakers and worked seven innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts. Bree Holmes took the loss, giving up four runs (two earned) in two innings of relief.
Prior Lake had just four hits. Bree Holmes had two of them, going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Brooke Holmes doubled and drove in a run, while May also had a double.
The Lakers had 14 wins last year (14-8) and went 12-5 in the SSC in Anderson's one year coaching. Her first season in 2020 was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
So Smyth is taking over the Lakers' team with some strong talent returning. Prior Lake has a 10-10 playoff record in Section 2AAAA since softball went to four classes in 2016.
The Lakers should be contenders this spring come playoff time. However, Section 2AAAA is a loaded field, led by defending champion Chanhassen.
The Storm have won three of the last five Section 2AAAA crowns. Shakopee won in 2018 and Eden Prairie claimed the crown in 2019.
The Storm cruised through the Section 2AAAA field to get to state last spring, going 4-0 and allowing just two total runs in four games.
This year’s section tourney will start May 24 with the quarterfinals. The title game is set for June 2 and the entire tourney will be played at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
The Class 4A state tourney will be June 9-10 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato. Rosemount is the defending champion.