Victor Trinh

Junior Victor Trinh was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay team in Prior Lake's 96-76 home win over Apple Valley in a South Suburban Conference dual Feb. 7.

 Photo by Shawn Beaudette

The Prior Lake boys swimming team reclaimed its South Suburban Conference title.

The Lakers won their final two duals to finish 9-0 in league waters. The title was clinched with a 96-76 home win over Apple Valley Feb. 7.

