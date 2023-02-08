The Prior Lake boys swimming team reclaimed its South Suburban Conference title.
The Lakers won their final two duals to finish 9-0 in league waters. The title was clinched with a 96-76 home win over Apple Valley Feb. 7.
However, the crown was won Feb. 3 when Prior Lake earned a 98-83 victory at Lakeville South, the defending champs. Both teams went into that dual with 7-0 records.
Prior Lake has won three of the last four SSC crowns and has a 35-1 dual-meet record in that span.
Up next for the Lakers will be the Section 2AA meet, which is Feb. 23-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center. The prelims are first, followed by diving and the finals.
Prior Lake was fourth in the section last year behind Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Chaska/Chanhassen. Waconia, Shakopee, Bloomington Jefferson and Burnsville are also in the field.
In the win over Lakeville South, Prior Lake won seven of 12 events, including two of three relays.
Sophomore Ethan Kosin was tops in two individual events for the Lakers, winning the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:49.73 and the 100 backstroke (54.13).
Senior Owen Dwyer won the 100 butterfly (52.52), while junior Victor Trinh claimed the 50 freestyle (22.323). Senior Blake Wallen was tops in diving with 266.70 points.
Kosin, Trinh, ninth grader Owen Beaudette and sophomore Griffin Leining won the 200 medley relay (1:39.41), while Dwyer, Leining, Kosin and junior Kaiden Cheung were victorious in the 400 freestyle relay (3:19.36).
Cheung was also second in the 200 freestyle (1:48.31), as was Dwyer in the 200 individual medley (2:00.49), Leining in the 100 butterfly (53.38), Trinh in the 100 freestyle (50.16), Beaudette in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.64), sophomore Reese Haycraft in the 500 freestyle (5:08.50) and ninth grader Braxton Helmers in the 100 backstroke (56.72).
The 200 freestyle team of Trinh, Dwyer, Cheung and senior Jackson Stout was also runner-up (1:29.95).
Prior Lake had little trouble with Apple Valley. The Lakers won 11 of 12 events and finished one-two in 10 of them.
The winning relays were Dwyer Stout, Trinh and Cheung in the 200 medley (1:45.55), Trinh, Cheung, Dwyer and Kosin in the 200 freestyle (1:30.29) and Stout, Lening, Kosin and senior Blake Viger in the 400 freestyle (3:29.05).
Kosin was tops in both the 200 freestyle (1:49.77) and the 100 freestyle (49.29).
Beaudette won the 200 individual medley (2:09.22) for Prior Lake, as did Cheung in the 50 freestyle (23.24), Trinh in the 100 butterfly (57.67), Leining in the 100 backstroke (1:02.77), Dwyer in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.42) and Wallen in diving (279.15).
The runner-up relays for Prior Lake were Haycraft, Beaudette, sophomore Phillip Khomyakov and junior Alex Prasanna in the 200 medley (1:51.74), Helmers, Haycraft, junior Michael Bremer and sophomore Matt Ondracek in the 200 freestyle (1:38.00) and Helmers, Beaudette, Khomyakov and Bremer in the 400 freestyle (3:35.26).
Individual runner-up finishes went to Helmers in the 200 freestyle (1:54.30), Haycraft in the 200 individual medley (2:09.55), Ondracek in the 100 butterfly (59.85), Dwyer in the 100 freestyle (49.74), Khomyakov in the 500 freestyle (5:27.62), Beaudette in the 100 backstroke (1:03.70), Cheung in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.23) and sophomore Maddox Mork in diving (207.75).
This year's Class AA state meet is set for March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.