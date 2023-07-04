The Prior Lake legion baseball team returned from its trip to Omaha and won three of four games.
Prior Lake lost five of six games in the Battle of Omaha June 21-24, which was played during the College World Series, and then fell 5-4 at Shakopee when it returned home June 26.
But the bats came alive in the next three contests, starting with a 6-4 win versus Eastview June 28 and then sweeping a doubleheader at Faribault June 29, winning 19-1 and 14-1, respectively.
Prior Lake (7-7 overall) opened the summer with three wins, then lost six straight before winning its last game in Omaha.
In the win over Eastview, Prior Lake led 6-0 after four innings and held on from there. Benton Blattner picked up the win on the mound, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing three runs with two strikeouts.
Nate Bodine got the save, getting the final two outs of the game while recording one strikeout.
Michael Schulte finished 2 for 2 with a double and two runs scored, while Matthew Johnson went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Bodine, Noah Slates, Trevor Mong, Derek Gust and Ryan Block also had RBIs for Prior Lake.
In the first win over Faribault, Prior Lake had 12 hits in just five innings, scoring eight runs in the second inning and seven more in the third.
Dominik Giancarlo had a pair of doubles, going 2 for 4 with an RBI. Mong also doubled, finishing 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Schulte was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Gust and Johnson also had multiple hits. Gust went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Johnson was 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Joe Stelzig was 1 for 3 with three runs scored, while Block was 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Bodine chipped in two RBIs for Prior Lake, while Slates had one. Jake Written scored three runs.
Greg Schonhoff worked four innings for the win, allowing one run with five strikeouts. Stelzig struck out the side in his one inning of work.
In the second win, Tyus Smith pitched three shutout innings with eight strikeouts for the victory, while Mong worked the final two fames, giving up one run and fanning five.
Prior Lake scored nine runs in the first inning. Schonhoff finished 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs, while Johnson also doubled going 1 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Schulte went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Slates tripled, drove in a run and scored twice. Bodine, Stelzig and Spencer Keeney also had RBIs for Prior Lake.
In the loss to Shakopee, seven of the game's nine runs were scored in the first inning with Prior Lake trailing 4-3. Shakopee added another run in the third inning before Prior Lake scored again in the fifth.
Bodine finished 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Giancarlo, Slates and Written all had RBIs.
Schulte took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) in 2 2/3 innings with one strikeout. Gust pitched 3 1/3 scoreless frames, fanning one batter.