Joey Krouse

Senior Joey Krouse tries to break a tackle in Prior Lake's 43-0 home win over Hopkins Sept. 1 in the season opener.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake football team ran wild in its season opener Sept. 1.

The Lakers rushed for 332 yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry, in a 43-0 home rout of Hopkins. Sophomore Levi Eiter and senior Grayson Spronk led the ground game with 89 and 88 yards, respectively.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events