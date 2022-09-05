The Prior Lake football team ran wild in its season opener Sept. 1.
The Lakers rushed for 332 yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry, in a 43-0 home rout of Hopkins. Sophomore Levi Eiter and senior Grayson Spronk led the ground game with 89 and 88 yards, respectively.
Prior Lake led 13-0 after the first quarter and was up 36-0 lead at the break. The Lakers' defense was dominant all game with seniors Martin Owusu and Bruce Soukup each recording two sacks.
Senior Aidan McGowan and Owusu led Prior Lake with six tackles apiece. McGowan also blocked a punt.
Prior Lake faced Hopkins in the season opener last year as well with the Lakers rolling to a 49-0 victory on the road. Prior Lake has won its last six openers.
Spronk finished with two touchdowns, including a 4-yard scoring run to open the game. Senior Joey Krouse added an 18-yard touchdown run to put his team up 13-0.
Three more touchdown runs in the second quarter pretty much put the game away for the Lakers. Junior Hunter MacGillivray scored from seven yards out, followed by a 9-yard run from Spronk and a 12-yard scoring scamper from senior Connor Dombrowski.
Senior Logan Lehrer added a 36-yard field goal with 12 seconds left before the break.
Eiter scored on a 61-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to cap off the scoring for the Lakers. Dombrowski ended up with 60 yards on the ground, while junior Brody Fumanti finished with 44 and MacGillivray had 30.
Senior quarterback Luke Crosby only threw seven passes in game, completing three of them. Junior Jaxson Barrett caught two for 30 yards.
On defense, senior Aidan Gegenheimer and Noah Kuboushek both finished with four tackles, while junior Jide Abasiri, seniors Jack Gilbert and Lucas Larson and Soukup each had three. Senior Drew Hammerstrom had an interception.
Lehrer made four of five extra points. He missed his second one, which snapped his streak of 34 straight extra points made. He was 33 for 33 last year.