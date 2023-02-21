Terin Block

Prior Lake senior Terin Block took third in the all-around in the Section 2AA meet Feb. 17 to qualify state for a second straight year.

 Facebook photo by Prior Lake High School Gymnastics

Terin Block will close out her stellar career on the Prior Lake gymnastics on the big stage.

The senior qualified for the Class AA state individual meet Feb. 17 in New Prague by taking third in the all-around with a score of 36.175. Block finished in the top 10 in all four events.

