Terin Block will close out her stellar career on the Prior Lake gymnastics on the big stage.
The senior qualified for the Class AA state individual meet Feb. 17 in New Prague by taking third in the all-around with a score of 36.175. Block finished in the top 10 in all four events.
Prior Lake ended up third in the team standings with a score of 138.675. New Prague won the title (147.775), followed by Minnetonka (141.175).
Mankato East ended up fourth (137.075), followed by Eden Prairie (133.550), Waconia (129.825), Chaska/Chanhassen (128.475) and Bloomington Jefferson (122.125).
The winning team makes the state field. The top-three finishers in the all-around also make it, along with the top-three finishers on the four individual events who didn’t make state in the all-around.
"After many setbacks this season, the girls came together for their best performances of the year," Lakers coach Patrick Kloeckner said. "The support and encouragement from top to bottom on the team helped maintain the energy through a long day. We ended on beam, which is always a difficult event in high pressure situations, but we were able to maintain focus and stick all of our routines."
The Class AA state team competition is Feb. 24-25 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. The team competition is the first day, followed by the individual meet the next day.
Prior Lake competed at sections without sophomore Annie Draine, who competed at state last year and took 15th on the balance beam. Draine injured her foot in January and was forced to miss the rest of the season.
Block finished 17th in the all-around at state last season. She ended up 28th on both the balance beam and the uneven bars, 31st on the floor exercise and 47th on the vault.
Meanwhile, Kloecker was named Section 2AA Coach of the Year.
"It felt good to be recognized by the other coaches in the association, but it really is my athletes that make me look good," Kloeckner said. "If they weren't willing to work as hard as they do, or put up with my antics, they wouldn't be where they are today."
Sophomore Brooklynne Thorson also competed in the all-around a sections, taking 10th with a score of 34.00.
Block's best individual finish came on the floor exercise where she finished fourth with a score of 9.3. She was seventh on the balance beam (9.0) and eighth on both the uneven bars (8.825) and the vault (9.050).
Thorson's best event was the the beam where she took eighth (8.950). She was ninth on the floor (9.125), 21st on the bars (7.7) and 37th on the vault (8.225).
On the vault, sophomore Ava Loftness finished 14th for Prior Lake (8.8), while junior Lauren Zahn and junior Reese Huston tied for 22nd (8.5).
Loftness was also 11th on the bars (8.125), followed by sophomore Megan Downer in 24th (7.525) and junior Sofia Monn in 31st (7.150).
On the beam, Monn took 11th for the Lakers (8.825), while Zahn was 16th (8.6) and Huston ended up 20th (8.425).
Huston was in the top 10 on the floor taking 10th (9.1), followed by Monn in 15th (8.75) and Loftness in 16th (8.725).
Prior Lake won the Section 2AA team title in 2013 and finished a program-best seventh at state that year.
The Lakers have had at least one gymnast at state in 14 of the last 15 years. The one season in the span they didn’t was in 2020.