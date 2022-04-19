Ten Prior Lake seniors made their commitments to various college athletic programs in a ceremony at the high school April 11.
Tori Wietgrefe signed her national letter of intent to play Division II softball at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The Bulldogs compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Claire Michaelson, Ben Anderson, Charles Running, Nicholas Allbee, Rohan Elvin, Sierra Washington and Lauren Marquardt will be competing at the Division III level.
Allbee and Anderson will both stay in state and play baseball at Augsburg College in Minneapolis and Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, respetively. Both schools compete in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Association Conference.
Running will also be baseball at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, which competes in the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Washington will also be attending Augsburg to play women's volleyball in the MIAC.
Marquardt will be heading to Terre Haute, Indiana to play women's soccer for the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The Fightin' Engineers compete in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Michaelson will compete in women's track & field at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. The Blue Devils are part of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Elvin will play men's soccer for Concordia College in Moorhead, a school that also competes in the MIAC.
Emma Schutrop will attend Iowa Lakes Community College to play softball. The Lakers are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association and that plays in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
Wyatt Crowell will be heading south to Gainesville, Texas to play men's tennis North Central College. The Lions are part of the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference that competes in the NJCAA.