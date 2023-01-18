Three straight losses have the Prior Lake boys hockey team on the wrong side of even.
The Lakers, the defending Section 2AA champs, dropped a 3-2 home game to Lakeville South in South Suburban Conference play Jan. 17 to fall to 7-9 on the season (6-4 in the SSC).
Prior Lake went into the game off a 2-1 loss at Apple Valley-Burnsville in league action Jan. 14 and a 4-1 setback versus No. 4-ranked Chanhassen in a battle of Section 2AA foes Jan. 12.
The Lakers are 1-5 since the start of the New Year, including losses to both Eden Prairie (3-1) and Shakopee (6-3), also section squads.
Last winter, Prior Lake started the season 4-8 and went on to win the section crown to earn the program's first-ever state tournament berth. So there's plenty of season left for the Lakers to get back on track.
But last year's squad had a dominant first line to lean on when times were tough. The Lakers are more reliant on balance from three lines this winter.
Section 2AA tournament play starts Feb. 23 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Feb. 25 and the title game is March 1 with the final two rounds at Braemer Ice Arena in Edina.
Prior Lake is looking the No. 6 seed at this point behind second-ranked Minnetonka (13-2), Chanhassen (14-1), Shakopee (9-4), Holy Family (10-5) and Eden Prairie (7-9). Chaska (4-11-1) and Bloomington Jefferson (3-12) are also in the field.
In the loss to Lakeville South, Prior Lake fell behind 2-0 after the first period and couldn't come all the way back. Senior Joe Rice and sophomore Levi Eiter had the Lakers' goals.
Rice and junior Brody Stephany each had an assist. Senior Ben Mickett finished with 23 saves in goal.
Against Apple Valley-Burnsville, it was a 1-1 game going into the third period. The game-winner was scored at the 8:52 mark of the final frame.
Junior Matthew Pavek scored the Lakers' lone goal, tallying unassisted in the first period. Prior Lake held a 43-20 shots-on-goal advantage. Mickett made 18 saves.
In the loss to Chanhassen, Prior Lake was outshot 28-11 and trailed 3-1 after two periods. Junior Will Emerson scored unassisted in the second period for the Lakers' lone goal.
Mickett finished with 24 saves. He leads the team with a 2.88 goals-against average with one shutout.
Rice leads the team in points through 16 games with 22 (9 goals, 13 assists), followed by Parker Boyce (10 goals, 3 assists), Eiter (3 goals, 9 assists), Pavek (5 goals, 5 assists) and Emerson (4 goals, 5 assists).
The Lakers will close out the regular season at Lakeville South Feb. 17. The Section 2AA brackets come out the following day.
This year's Class AA state tourney is set for March 9-11 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Andover is the defending champion, beating Maple Grove 6-5 in last year's title game.