Isabelle Ohlmann helped the Prior Lake girls soccer team snap a five-game losing skid Sept. 20.
The junior scored three goals, giving her a team-best eight on the season, in the Lakers' 5-1 South Suburban Conference home victory over Burnsville.
After starting the season with three wins and outscoring those opponents by a margin of 17-1, Prior Lake (4-5 overall) only scored five goals in its next games.
The Lakers fell 5-2 versus Chanhassen, a Section 2AAA foe, Sept. 17. Prior Lake followed, losing its first three league games, all on the road — 2-0 to Lakeville North Sept. 15, 3-1 to Prior Lake Sept. 13 and 5-1 to Rosemount Sept. 7.
Prior Lake's other loss this season is 2-1 at Bloomington Jefferson.
The Lakers are also 1-2 against Section 2AAA teams, beating Chaska. Shakopee is also a section foe.
Prior Lake will need a strong finish if it wants to get a top-four seed in Section 2AAA and a home playoff game in the quarterfinals, which will be Oct. 11.
The semifinals are Oct. 13, and the higher seed is at home in the first two rounds. The title game will be played at a neutral site to be determined Oct. 18.
Sixth-ranked Minnetonka (7-1-1), No. 8 Edina (5-4), Chanhassen (7-1) and Shakopee (7-3) are looking like the top-four seeds at this point. Waconia (4-3-2), Eden Prairie (3-5-2) and Chaska (3-6) are also in the field.
Edina is the defending champion. Prior Lake has lost in the section quarterfinals the last five seasons.
In the win over Burnsville, junior Addyson White and senior Reese Weimerskirch also had goals for the Lakers.
Against Chanhassen, Prior Lake found itself down 3-0 after the first half and couldn't recover. Weimerskirch had both of the Lakers' goals in defeat.
Sophomore Maya Carney scored Prior Lake's goal in the loss to Shakopee, while senior Lauren Carpenter and ninth grader Breanna Phillips had goals in the losses to Rosemount and Jefferson, respectively.
This year's Class AAA state tournament will start Oct. 25 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Nov. 2 and the title game is Nov. 4 with the final two rounds at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Stillwater is the defending champion.
Prior Lake has one state appearance in its history and that was in 2002 in Class A. The Lakers joined the top class in soccer at the start of the 2003-04 school year.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake.
