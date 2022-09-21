Isabelle Ohlmann helped the Prior Lake girls soccer team snap a five-game losing skid Sept. 20.

The junior scored three goals, giving her a team-best eight on the season, in the Lakers' 5-1 South Suburban Conference home victory over Burnsville.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

