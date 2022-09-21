The Prior Lake volleyball team held on to earn its first South Suburban Conference win of the season Sept. 20.

The Lakers won the first two sets at home against Burnsville (25-18, 25-15), dropped the next two (25-23, 25-21), before winning the decisive fifth set (15-9).

