Prior Lake Volleyball

The Prior Lake volleyball team took down the defending Section 2AAAA champions on the road Aug. 31.

Junior Elli Tufto finished with 20 kills in the Lakers’ sweep of Chaska (25-22, 25-22, 25-17). Prior Lake followed facing another section squad, falling in three (25-20, 25-20, 27-25) sets at Minnetonka Sept. 5.

Tags

Events