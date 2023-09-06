The Prior Lake volleyball team took down the defending Section 2AAAA champions on the road Aug. 31.
Junior Elli Tufto finished with 20 kills in the Lakers’ sweep of Chaska (25-22, 25-22, 25-17). Prior Lake followed facing another section squad, falling in three (25-20, 25-20, 27-25) sets at Minnetonka Sept. 5.
The Lakers opened the season with a pair home losses in four sets to No. 4-ranked East Ridge Aug. 25 (25-19, 29-27, 17-25, 25-17) and Northfield Aug. 30 (29-27, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16).
Section 2AAAA looks to be wide open this season with no ranked teams in the seven-team field, which also includes Eden Prairie, Shakopee, Chanhassen and Waconia.
Prior Lake finished 11-18 overall last year, losing in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year.
Since winning a third straight Section 2AAA title in 2017, the Lakers have a 1-4 playoff record.
There was no 2020 postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and volleyball went to four classes in 2021.
In the win over Chaska, sophomore Sidney Burley had six kills for the Lakers, while sophomore Dylan Raveling and senior Kyla Ahlstrom both had four.
Ninth-grader Ryah Cotton led in set assists with 20, while junior Catalina Connell had 13.
Burley led in ace serves with four and in digs with 18, while junior Greta Tompkins had two aces and six digs. Senior Ella Joesting finished with 11 digs, while junior Molly Holden had six and Cotton had four.
Ahlstrom led in blocks with two, while Tompkins and senior Alexis Tuma each had one.
Through three matches, Tufto was leading the Lakers in kills with 53, while Burley had 22. Cotton and Connell had 47 and 42 set assists, respectively.
Burley was leading in aces (16) and was second in digs (38), two behind Joesting. Tompkins had a team-best nine blocks.
The regular season ends at home Oct. 17 in South Suburban Conference play versus No. 7 Eagan. Section play starts Oct. 24 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Oct 26 with the title match set for Nov. 1.
The Class AAAA state tournament will be Nov. 8-11 at the Xcel Energy in St. Paul. Top-ranked Wayzata is the defending champion.
The Lakers were the Class AAA state runner-up in 2015, finished fifth in 2016 and was third in 2017. Those are the only three state berths for Prior Lake program in its history.