The Prior Lake baseball team earned a split in its first two Section 2AAAA playoff games, getting a pair of strong pitching performances.
Junior Hudson Johnson tossed a four-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts in the sixth-seeded Lakers' 2-1 win at third-seeded Shakopee to open the postseason May 29.
Senior Tyus Smith gave Prior Lake another complete game in the semifinals May 31, but there was no run support as the Lakers fell 2-0 at second-seeded Minnetonka. Smith allowed just one earned run in six innings of work, fanning two.
Prior Lake (9-13) will now need to win four straight games to earn the program's first-ever state berth. The Lakers' longest win streak during the regular season was two games.
The section field will get down to four teams June 5. The losers bracket final will be June 6 at the site of the higher seed with the title game set for June 7 at the highest seed remaining.
A winner-take-all-finale, if needed, will be June 8 at the same site as the June 7 game. For complete brackets, go to mshsl.org/section-events.
In beating Shakopee, the Lakers tied the game in the top of the seventh with two outs without getting a hit. Senior Cole Sprecher walked. Sophomore Nikhil Kandi was hit by a pitch, and then junior Jackson Goldberg followed with another walk to load the bases.
Junior Brody Stephany was next up and he was also hit by pitch, which scored the tying run.
In the top of the eighth inning, Prior Lake plated the go-ahead run with two outs. Junior Hayden Anthony reached on error, while junior Linus Fleek was hit by a pitch to move Anthony into scoring position.
Sprecher followed with an RBI single to plate Anthony.
Prior Lake finished with just two hits, but earned five walks and three hit by pitches.
In the loss to Minnetonka, the Lakers were held to just two hits again, singles from seniors Matthew Johnson and Noah Slates.
The Skippers scored single runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Prior Lake's biggest threat came in the fourth inning when it had the bases loaded with two outs, but a fly ball to right ended the frame.
The first two rounds of the Class 4A state tournament are June 13-14 at CHS Field in St. Paul. The title game is June 16, which will also be at CHS Field.