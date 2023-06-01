Laker Duo

Junior Hudson Johnson (25), with his catcher, junior Linus Fleek, struck out 13 in sixth-seeded Prior Lake's 2-1 win at third-seeded Shakopee May 29 in the first round of the Section 2AAAA tourney.

 Photo courtesy of Justin Braun/jbraunimages.com

The Prior Lake baseball team earned a split in its first two Section 2AAAA playoff games, getting a pair of strong pitching performances.

Junior Hudson Johnson tossed a four-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts in the sixth-seeded Lakers' 2-1 win at third-seeded Shakopee to open the postseason May 29.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events