The Prior Lake boys and girls Nordic ski teams are gearing up for the Section 1 competition.
The Lakers were on the trails Jan. 10 in a South Suburban Conference classical race at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington. Both squads ended up second in the team standings.
The Laker girls and Eastview-Rosemount each finished with 266 team points, but Prior Lake lost the title on a tiebreaker, which is the highest finishing sixth skier for each team. The top five count in the team standings.
Lakeville North ended up third (219), followed by Eagan (216), Northfield (204) and Burnsville (163).
On the boys side, Independent School District 196 took the top spot (270), followed by Prior Lake (243), Eagan (226), Burnsville (223), Lakeville (217) and Northfield (186).
The Prior Lake boys went one-two in the individual race. Senior Evan O'Connor won the title with a time of 12:48.8 on the 5,000-meter course, while junior Tommy Simmonds ended up second (13:52.4).
The boys team's next three finishers were junior Aidan Rosemeier in 15th (15:56.0), junior Alex Krawza in 22nd (17:25.3) and ninth grader Bjorn Olson in 27th (17:56.7). Sophomore Tegan Moore ended up 29th (17:59.5).
The Prior Lake girls had four skiers in the top 10 with sophomore Sophia Basile taking fourth (17:24.8) to lead the team. Sophomore Brooke Marquardt ended up sixth (17:44.7), followed by junior Hannah Cole in eighth (18:14.2) and senior Sophia Jacobson in ninth (18:20.6).
Sophomore Morgan Richardson finished 12th for the Laker girls (18:52.7), followed by sophomore Eliana Reckmeyer in 13th (19:12.4) and sophomore Katie Leclair in 18th (20:43.3).
The SSC Championships end the regular season for Prior Lake. They are set for Feb. 1 at Hyland Park Reserve.
The Section 1 race will be Feb. 7 at Hyland Park Reserve. The top two teams in both the boys and girls competitions qualify for state.
The top four individual skiers in pursuit, which is a combination of times from both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races, and the top relay team not on the advancing squads also advance to state.
The Laker boys are looking to qualify for state as a team for the sixth straight season. The team was sixth in the state team standings last year.
O'Connor finished 15th in pursuit at state last winter, Simmonds was 19th.
Basile and Jacobson also competed individually for the Prior Lake girls at state last season, taking 76th and 82nd in pursuit, respectively.
The state competition will be Feb. 15-16 at its annual site, Giants Ridge in Biwabik.