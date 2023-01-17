The Prior Lake girls basketball team is starting to find the winning formula.
The Lakers earned their fourth straight victory Jan. 13 with a 67-65 home win over Lakeville South in South Suburban Conference play. Junior Cecilia McNair led the way with 21 points.
Prior Lake (7-5 overall, 4-2 in the SSC) went into the game off a two conference wins at home — 49-38 over Shakopee Jan. 10 and 63-47 against Burnsville Jan. 9.
Prior Lake also earned a 70-41 road win over Chanhassen Jan. 5 in a battle of Section 2AAAA foes.
The Lakers closed out 2022 losing five of six games under first-year coach Maurice Hodges, who came over from Burnsville after leading the Blaze program for five previous seasons.
Hodges inherited a young squad with just one senior in Alexa Hauschildt, but the talent was there and now it appears to gelling.
The goal for the Lakers will be to peak come Section 2AAAA playoff time. Prior Lake will have to be at its best to challenge for the crown since the field is loaded.
There are three teams ranked in the top eight — No. 3 Chaska, No. 5 Eden Prairie and No. 8 Minnetonka. Shakopee is the defending champion, while Edina, Chanhassen and Waconia are also in the mix.
Prior Lake is 3-2 against the section so far with its other win over Wacona. The two losses are to Chaska and Eden Praire.
In beating Lakeville South, Prior Lake led 35-23 at the break and held on in the second half. Junior Julia Thoms and sophomore Bree Bowman were also in doubles figures with 18 and 10 points, respectively.
Sophomores Anna Trachsel and Brooklynn Holmberg had seven and six points, respectively.
Against Shakopee, Prior Lake led 22-17 at the break. McNair again led the Lakers with 19 points, while Holmberg scored 12 points and Bowman netted 10.
Thoms chipped in six points.
Against Burnsville, the Lakers had 11 players in the scoring column. McNair led with 12 points, followed by Bowman with 11 and Trachsel with 10.
Holmgren scored nine points for the Lakers, while junior Anna Van-Helden had seven.
Prior Lake had no problem getting past Chanhassen, leading 33-15 at the break. McNair finished with 16 points, while Holmberg added 12 and Bowman scored 11.
Thoms chipped in nine points, followed by Van-Helden with eight and sophomore Joselyn Horner with five.
Prior Lake will get a chance to make a bigger statement and improve its section seed Jan. 28 when it takes on Minnetonka in the Community Clash at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The Lakers end the regular season Feb. 24 in a league home game versus Eagan.
Section 2AAAA play starts March 1 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are March 4 with the title game March 10. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
This year’s Class 4A state tournament is March 15-18 at the Williams Area on the University of Minnesota campus. Hopkins beat St. Michael-Albertville for the title last winter.
Prior Lake's last state berth came in 2018. The team made three appearances in Class 3A, 1999, 2002 and 2002. The program moved up the top class at the start of the 2003-04 school year.