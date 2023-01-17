Lakers Win

Prior Lake celebrates its fourth straight win Jan. 13 with a 67-65 home win over Lakeville South in South Suburban Conference play.

 Twitter photo by @PLGirlsHoopsFan

The Prior Lake girls basketball team is starting to find the winning formula.

The Lakers earned their fourth straight victory Jan. 13 with a 67-65 home win over Lakeville South in South Suburban Conference play. Junior Cecilia McNair led the way with 21 points.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events