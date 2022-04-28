The Prior Lake baseball team couldn't take down the defending Class 4A state champions.
Top-ranked Farmington snapped the Lakers' two-game win streak with a 7-1 South Suburban Conference road victory April 27. The Tigers scored three runs in the top of the third and broke the game open with three more runs in the fifth to lead 6-1.
Prior Lake (2-2 overall, 2-2 in the SSC) went into the contest off a pair of shutout league wins at home — 7-0 over Eagan April 21 and 3-0 against Lakeville North April 19.
Heading into the Farmington game, Prior Lake had given up just three runs in its first three games, including a 3-2 loss at Lakeville South to open the season April 11.
Junior Brady Baur drove in Prior Lake's only run against Farmington on a two-out single in the second inning. He finished 1 for 2, while senior Michael Gabbard had three of the Lakers' six hits, going 3 for 3.
Senior Ryan Watterman took the loss, working four innings and giving up three runs while striking out seven. Senior Ben Anderson worked two innings in relief, allowing three runs with four strikeouts. Senior PJ Dahl allowed one run in one relief inning, fanning three.
In the win over Eagan, seniors Henry Brandt and Nick Allbee and Anderson combined on a three-hitter. Brandt got the win with four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.
Allbee allowed two hits in his two innings of work, fanning three, while Dahl had one strikeout in his one inning.
Prior Lake scored four runs in the first inning and led 6-0 after two frames. Senior Harry Fleek finished 2 for 2 with a double and two runs scored for the Lakers, while Baur was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Gabbard also had a hit and an RBI, while senior Ross Hebel finished 1 for 2 with a double, RBI and run scored. Senior Charlie Bredeson was for 1 for 3 with a run scored, while Dahl was 1 for 1 with an RBI.
Against Lakeville North, senior Charles Running, sophomore Matthew Totten and Allbee combined on a two-hitter. Running got the win working three innings and allowing one hit with three strikeouts.
Allbee fanned two batters in two innings, while Totten gave up a hit and fanned two in his two innings of work.
Gabbard finished 1 for 2 with a triple and run scored for Prior Lake, while Baur also tripled and drove in a run.
Wattermann was 1 for 3 with a double. Hebel finished 2 for 2, while Totten was 1 for 3 with a double and run scored.
Prior Lake will get another crack at Farmington May 11 on the road. The regular season will end for the Lakers May 19 at Eagan.
This year’s Section 2AAAA tournament starts May 30 with the first round. The title game is set for June 10. Seventh-ranked Shakopee is the only team ranked in the eight-team field.
Minnetonka is the defending champion. Other teams in the field include Eden Prairie, Chaska, Chanhassen, Waconia and Bloomington Jefferson.
The Class 4A state tournament will be held June 16-18. The first two rounds are at CHS Field in St. Paul with the title games for all four classes at Target Field in Minneapolis.