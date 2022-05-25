The Prior Lake softball team didn't waste any time taking control of its playoff opener May 24.
The fourth-seeded Lakers scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second and four more in the third in an 11-3 win over fifth-seeded Minnetonka in Section 2AAAA quarterfinal action at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
Senior Megan Schultz struck out eight in five innings of work, allowing two runs (one earned) to lead Prior Lake. Senior Tori Wietgrefe provided the power on offense, going 3 for 4 with two doubles and a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored.
The Lakers banged out 13 hits, including five doubles. Senior Mady Lyons went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while ninth-grader Bree Holmes was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Schultz also doubled, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Senior Macey Dahl also drove in a run in the win for the Lakers, while senior Emma Schutrop scored three runs. Sophomore Courtney Hennen finished 1 for 2, while junior Madeline Marvel was 1 for 3.
Eighth-grader Ada Joy Gerhardt worked two innings of relief, giving up one run.
The winners bracket final is set for May 31 and the title game is June 2, both at Miller Park. For complete brackets, go to mshsl.org/section-events.
Second-ranked Chanhassen, the defending champion, is the No. 1 seed, while No. 5 Shakopee is seeded No. 2.
The Storm have won three of the last five section crowns. Shakopee last won it in 2018, while Eden Prairie was the champion in 2019. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior Lake's last section crown came in 2013 when it was the state runner-up.
The Lakers (15-7 overall) headed into the playoffs winning their last two contests, including a 10-0 over Burnsville May 10 in the final South Suburban Conference game.
Prior Lake was third in the league standings with an 11-5 mark. Shakopee and No. 1 Rosemount shared the SSC crown with 15-2 records.
The Lakers ended the regular season May 20 with a 7-0 win over Wayzata which was played at the University of Minnesota. Schultz tossed a two-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Lyons went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, while Wietgrefe was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Junior Brooke Holmes, Bree Holmes, Schultz, Hennen and ninth-grader Kendall Haffermann each had one RBI.
Against Burnsville, Schultz tossed a four-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead the Lakers. Ninth-grader Lauren Thurk tripled and drove in two runs, while Dahl finished 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.
Lyons went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Wietgrefe doubled and scored a run. Brooke Holmes finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
The Class 4A state tournament is set for June 9-10 at Caswell Park in Mankato. Rosemount is the defending champion.