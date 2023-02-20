The Prior Lake wrestling team couldn't pull off the upset in the Section 2AAA semifinals Feb. 17.
Top-seeded Apple Valley won eight matches, four by fall, in a 41-26 win over the fourth-seeded Lakers. In the quarterfinals, Prior Lake pulled out a 40-39 victory versus fifth-seeded Eastview.
Sophomore Brock Zurn clinched the win against Eastview with a 17-4 major decision at 220 pounds.
Prior Lake finished the team portion of its season with 6-6 overall record (5-4 in the South Suburban Conference). The Section 2AAA individual tournament is Feb. 24-25 at Lakeville North. The top two finishers in each of the 14 weights make the state field.
Senior Alan Koehler, ranked No. 1 in the state at 126 pounds, will be one to watch at sections for Prior Lake. He's one of three ranked Laker wrestlers, including Zurn (No. 5, 220) and junior Jide Abasiri (No. 8, heavyweight).
In total, the section has 24 ranked wrestlers with Apple Valley leading the way with seven. Eastview and Lakeville North both have four, followed by Rosemount and the Lakers with three each, Farmington with two and Burnsville with one.
Koehler missed the first two-plus months of the season due to an injury. He's only had 10 matches on the year and has won all them.
Koehler went into this season with a 77-2 record over the last two seasons, including a 43-1 mark a year ago when won the 120-pound Class 3A state title. He was also the 106-pound champ as a sophomore.
Jake Kahnke, Alex Hart and Koehler are Prior Lake's only two-time individual state champions, so Koehler will be going for history in his final high school postseason.
Kahnke won the 189-pound title in 2006 and the heavyweight crown in 2007 for Prior Lake, while Hart was the 220-pound winner in 2014 and won at heavyweight in 2015.
Meanwhile, in the win over Eastview in the quarterfinals, Koehler won by fall at 132 pounds. Also getting pins for Prior Lake were eighth grader Liam Collins at 106, junior Finn Bloomquist at 138, ninth grader Dominic Berg at 145 and senior Aidan McGowan at 170.
Eighth grader Devin Lechuga won by forfeit at 126 pounds for the Lakers.
Wins for Prior Lake against Apple Valley, ranked No. 9, came from Koehler at 126 (technical fall), Bloomquist at 132 (4-3), Berg at 145 (11-6), McGowan at 182 (7-3), Zurn at 220 (fall) and Abasiri at heavyweight (fall).
This year’s Class 3A state tournament will be March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team competition is the first day, followed by the individual tourney the next two days.
Top-ranked St. Michael-Albertville is the defending state team champion.
The last time Prior Lake made state as a team was in 2015, which was the seventh appearance for the program. The Lakers won the Section 2AAA title five straight years from 2011 to 2015 and was the state runner-up in 2014.