Joe Rice

Senior Joe Rice is leading Prior Lake in points (25) and in assists (15) through 21 games for the Lakers.

It's not a good time for a scoring slump for the Prior Lake boys hockey team.

The Lakers are just 2-5-1 in their last eight games following a 2-2 tie at Rosemount Jan. 31 in South Suburban Conference action. Prior Lake went into the contest getting shutout twice — 2-0 at Eastview in league play Jan 28 at 2-0 at home versus No. 9-ranked St. Thomas Academy Jan. 26.

