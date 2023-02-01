It's not a good time for a scoring slump for the Prior Lake boys hockey team.
The Lakers are just 2-5-1 in their last eight games following a 2-2 tie at Rosemount Jan. 31 in South Suburban Conference action. Prior Lake went into the contest getting shutout twice — 2-0 at Eastview in league play Jan 28 at 2-0 at home versus No. 9-ranked St. Thomas Academy Jan. 26.
Prior Lake (9-11-1 overall, 8-5-1 in the SSC) was able find the back of net frequently Jan. 24 in a 5-0 conference win at Eagan.
Since the New Year Lakers have scored two or few goals in nine of 11 games, going 3-7-1 in that span.
The Section 2AA playoffs are not far off with quarterfinal play starting Feb. 23. The semifinals are Feb. 25 and the title game is March 1 with the final two rounds at Braemer Ice Arena in Edina.
Prior Lake, the defending champs, is looking the No. 6 seed behind top-ranked Minnetonka (17-2), No. 6 Chanhassen (18-2), Holy Family (14-5), Shakopee (13-5) and Eden Prairie (9-10-1).
Chaska (6-13-1) and Bloomington Jefferson (3-16) are also in the field.
In the tie with Rosemount, Prior Lake scored two goals in the third period to salvage the tie. Junior Graham Erickson scored 3:38 into the final frame, while sophomore Brayden Pelcl tied the contest with a goal with 5:37 left in regulation.
Senior Parker Boyce finished with two assists, while senior Joe Rice and junior Matthew Pavek each had one. Senior Ben Mickett made 31 saves in goal.
Mickett made 19 saves in the loss to Eastview. Prior Lake outshot the Lightning 23-21. Eastview scored both its goals in the first period.
Against St. Thomas Academy, the Lakers trailed 1-0 after two periods, before the Cadets iced the game with an empty-net goal with 15 seconds remaining.
Mickett finished with 34 saves. He had 14 stops in the shutout win over Eagan.
Pelcl, Erickson, Boyce, Pavek and junior Brody Stephany had Prior Lake's goals. Erickson and sophomore Levi Eiter each had two assists, while Rice and junior Will Emerson both had one.
Through 21 games, Rice leads the Lakers with 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists), followed by Boyce (11 goals, 5 assists), Eiter (4 goals, 11 assists), Pavek (6 goals, 6 assists), Erickson (7 goals, 4 assists), Pelcl (3 goals, 7 assists) and Emerson (4 goals, 6 assists).
Mickett has played most of the minutes in goal, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, a .942 save percentage and three shutouts.
Prior Lake will end the regular season at Lakeville South Feb. 17 in SSC play. Section 2AA seeds come out the next day.
The Lakers are second to Lakeville South in the SSC standings, while Shakopee is third.
This year's Class AA state tourney is set for March 9-11 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Andover is the defending champion, beating Maple Grove 6-5 in last year's title game.