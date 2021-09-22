The Prior Lake boys soccer team must feel like there's a wall in front of the goal.
The Lakers are in a tough offensive drought, having been shutout in seven straight contests, including its first four South Suburban Conference games.
Prior Lake has been blanked in its last three home games, 2-0 to both Apple Valley and Shakopee and 1-0 to Rosemount. The Lakers earned a scoreless tie at Chanhassen Sept. 11 before those three league games.
The Lakers (2-6-1 overall) opened the season with a pair of wins — 1-0 versus Chaska and 6-2 at Bloomington Jefferson. Since then Aug. 28 win over the Jaguars, the Lakers have not scored.
Prior Lake has 11 returning players from last year's team that had a 4-6-2 overall mark in the shortened COVID-19 campaign (4-3-2 in the SSC).
There was hope heading into this season the Lakers could challenge for the SSC title and contend in Section 2AAA. The league crown is not going to happen now with the 0-4 start, but Prior Lake can still make some noise in the playoffs. There's still time.
Section 2AAA is deep and talented as always, but there's only one ranked team in the field right now — No. 5 Minnetonka. Edina, Eden Prairie and Shakopee will be strong contenders with Chaska, Chanhassen and Waconia also in the field.
"Year after year, we enter sections knowing that every team is capable of winning games, which is fun," Lakers coach Mike Shebuski said.
Prior Lake will end the regular season with four SSC games, including road contests at Eastview (Sept. 28), Burnsville (Sept. 30) and Farmington (Oct. 4) and a home contest with Lakeville North (Oct. 6).
Section 2AAA play will start Oct. 12. The last time the Lakers made the state field was in 2017 when it beat Chanhassen 3-2 in the Section 2AA title game.
Soccer moved to three classes last spring when the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports.
Junior Luke Dahlen has two of the Lakers' seven goals through the first nine games with seniors Ben Schultz and Zachary Gelman and juniors Tyler Leonard, Firaooi Giro and Farah Goud with one goal apiece.
Schultz leads in assists with two. Junior Rylan Mathison and senior Isaiah Peters have both seen time in goal.