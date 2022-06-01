The Prior Lake synchronized swimming team capped off its season tying for eighth-place at the state competition May 27 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
The Lakers had five routines competing and they were all at the shorts level. State and sections competitions include three different levels for the four events: solos, duets, trios and teams. The top level is called extended, followed by longs and shorts.
Prior Lake's best finish came from its trip and solo routines. The team of eighth-graders Alesi Evavold, Addison Leveille and Nora Dileva ended up fifth with a score of 54.300.
Ninth-grader Emily Forster finished fifth in solos with a score of 57.400, while Leveille was ninth (55.667).
In duet shorts, Dileva and Evavold finished in sixth place (56.333) for the Lakers, as did Dileva, Forster Evavold, Leveille and seventh-graders Claire Hizeneger, Jasmine Duhadway and Sadie Stimmler in team shorts (54.300).
All five of those routines qualified for state for the Lakers at the West Section meet May 12 at Wayzata High School.
Meanwhile, Wayzata was runner-up in the state team standings to Stillwater for a second straight year.
There was no synchronized swimming season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, Wayzata had won the previous 13 state titles.
Forest Lake ended up third in the state team standings, followed by Richfield in fourth, Edina in fifth and Blake and St. Louis Park tied for sixth.
Prior Lake was tied with Maple Grove-Osseo for eighth place. Hopkins ended up 10th, followed by Eden Prairie, Bloomington, Itasca and Columbia Heights.
The Lakers were 12th in the state team standings last spring. The Lakers graduate three seniors from this year's squad, Emma Gahlin, Marissa Broughton and Jenna Peterson.