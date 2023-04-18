Aiden Horel

Junior Aiden Horel competes in the shot put for Prior Lake at the team's own invitational April 11.

 Twitter photo by @PLLakers

The Prior Lake boys and girls track teams had some strong performances to the open the outdoor season.

The Laker girls won their own invitational April 13 winning eight events, including two relays to finish with 92 team points. Roseville was second (76), followed by Lakeville North (62) and Eastview (26).

Tom Schardin

