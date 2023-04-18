The Prior Lake boys and girls track teams had some strong performances to the open the outdoor season.
The Laker girls won their own invitational April 13 winning eight events, including two relays to finish with 92 team points. Roseville was second (76), followed by Lakeville North (62) and Eastview (26).
The boys' home competition was April 11 and the team ended up third with 67 points. Lakeville North won (81.5), while Lakeville North was second (76) and Woodbury took fourth (56.5).
Sophomore Layla Vennink won two individual events for the Prior Lake girls. She was tops in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:35.80 and in the high jump with a height of 5-0.
Ninth grader Isabelle Reinders took first in the 800 (2:25.47) for the Lakers, as did junior Hannah Cole in the 100 hurdles (17.02), junior Addyson White in the 300 hurdles (46.36) and senior Olivia Duncan in the discus (121-7).
Seniors Sophia Crespo and Riley Haferman, sophomore Jayla Rucker and eighth grader Kiah Blalark teamed up to win the 4x100 relay (52.01), while Cole, while, Reinders and junior Clara Gillen was tops in the 4x400 (4:10.17).
Blalark was also second in the 100 (13.60) and fourth in the 200 (27.84) for Prior Lake. Cole was second in the 300 hurdles (48.90), while Gillen was fifth (50.27).
White took second in the long jump (16-0), as did Duncan in the shot put (33-8), junior Annaliese Cundliff in the pole vault (9-6) and senior Lauren Carpenter, sophomores Morgan Richardson and Linnea Jungers and ninth grader Kendall Young in the 4x800 (11:22.36).
The 4x200 team of Junkers, Crespo and senior Reese Weimerskirch and Caleigh Bunkers took third (1:55.98).
In the 1,600, sophomore Maggie Hoen was third for the Lakers (5:49.69), while ninth grader Sara Gastony was fourth (5:49.76). Ninth grader Avery Hruby tied for third in the high jump (4-8), while sophomore Ava Loftness was third in both the triple jump and the shot put with the exact same mark (33-8).
Other finishes for the girls included junior Julia Thomas in the 400 (5th, 1:06.56), Cole in the pole vault (5th, 7-0), Cundiff in the shot put (5th, 32-8) and senior Alexa Hauschildt in the discus (5th, 91-10).
On the boys side, Prior Lake finished with five wins.
Junior Hootie Hage was tops in the 3,200 (9:46.62), as were junior Derek Baptiste in the pole vault (10-6), junior Joshua Marcinkevich in the long jump (18-11) and senior Evan Laughridge in the shot put (53-11).
Senior Ian McKowen was second in the 110 hurdles (16.9), while junior Kyle Rothmeyer was fourth (17.41). Rothmeyer was also third in the 300 hurdles (43.80) and fifth in the triple jump (38-6)
Junior Andrew Lujan took third third in the 200 (23.71), as did senior Trace Bowman in the discus (139-6). Senior Gavin Bass and junior Ryan Casey tied for third in the pole vault (9-6).
Junior Hunter Macgillvray was fourth in the 100 for the Lakers (11.92), as were Luke Loehlein in the 800 (2:12.04) and senior Thomas Anderson in the discus (135-5).
Prior Lake's 4x200 relay team took first (1:32.51), while both the 4x100 (45.42) and 4x400 teams were second (3:36.18). Relay names were not provided.
The South Suburban Conference Relays for both Prior Lake teams is set for May 2 in Shakopee.