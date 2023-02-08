Prior Lake Nordic

The Prior Lake boys took second in the Section 1 meet Feb. 7 to qualify for the Nordic state meet. Members of the team are Aiden Rosemeier, Ledger Sears, Tegan Moore, Tommy Simmonds, Evan O'Connor, Bjorn Olson and Alex Krawza.

 Twitter photo by @plxcski

The Prior Lake boys Nordic ski team is headed back to Giants Ridge in Biwabik. 

The Lakers qualified for the state meet for the seventh straight season, taking second in the team standings at the Section 1 meet Feb. 7 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.

