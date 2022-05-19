The Prior Lake baseball team has had a season of runs.
The Lakers opened the season by winning four of their first six games, then dropped three in row, won four straight and then lost four of the next five contests.
Prior Lake (9-9 overall, 8-9 in the South Suburban) has lost its four conference games, including 7-6 at home to Burnsville May 18 in nine innings and 10-4 to Rosemount May 16.
The Lakers earned a 1-0 non-league win at Coon Rapids May 14, going into that contest with a 9-6 loss at Shakopee May 12 and a 9-1 setback at No. 1-ranked Farmington May 11 in two conference affairs.
The Section 2AAAA tournament starts May 30 with the first round. The title game is set for June 10. Tenth-ranked Chaska (14-2) is the only team ranked in the eight-team field.
Minnetonka (3-13) is the defending champion, but the Skippers have struggled this spring. Other teams in the field include Eden Prairie (12-5), Chanhassen (10-5), Shakopee (9-9), Waconia (8-7) and Bloomington Jefferson (4-14).
Prior Lake is looking like the No. 5 seed.
In the win over Coon Rapids, four pitchers combined on a one-hitter for the Lakers. Senior Lance Behrens got the win, working three innings and allowing one hit with four strikeouts.
Senior Jack Burley pitched one-third of an inning, while sophomore Hudson Johnson worked 2 2/3 innings with four strikeouts. Senior Ben Anderson got the save, throwing a scoreless seventh inning with one strikeout.
Prior Lake scored the game’s lone run the fourth inning. Senior Alex Jensen walked to lead off the frame and later scored on an error. Senior Michael Gabbard finished 3 for 4 for the Lakers, while sophomore Matthew Totten doubled.
In the loss to Burnsville, Prior Lake let a 6-2 lead get away. The Blaze homered in the top of the ninth inning.
The Lakers got a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth from senior Ross Hebel, but he was stranded at third base.
Senior Charlie Bredeson finished 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored for Prior Lake. Hebel had an RBI, while senior Harry Fleek was 2 for 3.
Prior Lake used five pitchers. Junior Tyus Smith took the loss, allowing one run in one inning. Senior Charles Running worked three scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts.
Totten started and went 2 1/3 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) and striking out two. Anderson worked 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs with three strikeouts, while junior Brady Baur allowed two runs in one-third of an inning.
Against Rosemount, Prior Lake led 3-0 after the first inning and was up 4-3 going into the sixth inning. But the Irish scored three times in the top of the sixth and added four more runs in the seventh.
Senior Ryan Watterman doubled and drove in a run for Prior Lake, while Jensen also doubled and scored a run. Senior Cole Clausen finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs, while Hebel also had an RBI. Gabbard finished 2 for 4.
Senior PJ Dahl took the loss for the Lakers, working 5 2/3 innings and giving up six run with three strikeouts. Senior Nick Allbee allowed four runs (two earned) in one-third of an inning, while Smith struck out three batters in one inning of work.
The Class 4A state tournament will be held June 16-18. The first two rounds are at CHS Field in St. Paul with the title games for all four classes at Target Field in Minneapolis.