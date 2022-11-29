Alan Koehler

Prior Lake senior Alan Koehler won the Class 3A state title last year at 120 pounds. He's ranked No. 1 in the state heading into this winter at 126.

 Photo by Mark Beshey/The Guillotine

Alan Koehler will be seeking Prior Lake wrestling lore this winter.

The senior will be seeking a third straight state individual title, something no other Laker has ever accomplished. He won the 120-pound Class 3A crown last year and was the 106-pound champion as a sophomore.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events