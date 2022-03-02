The Prior Lake boys basketball team will need to play at a higher level if wants to make some noise in the playoffs.
The Lakers dropped their third straight South Suburban Conference game March 1 with a 64-45 loss at Rosemount. Prior Lake is 4-9 since Jan. 21.
The Section 2AAAA quarterfinals start March 9 and Prior Lake (9-16 overall, 6-11 in the SSC) is looking to like the No. 6 or 7 seed.
Brackets come out March 5 and will be available at legacy.mshsl.org.
Semifinal play is March 12. The title game will be March 18, and the higher seed is home throughout the postseason. Second-ranked Shakopee is the defending champion.
The Sabers (22-3) will be the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAAA, followed by No. 7 Minnetonka (18-6), Eden Prairie (15-10), Edina (14-11) and Chanhassen (15-10). Chaska (10-15) and Waconia (11-4) are also in the field.
Prior Lake is 1-5 against section teams with its lone victory over Chaska. The losses are to Shakopee (twice), Minnetonka, Chanhassen and Eden Prairie.
The Lakers went into the Rosemount game on the heels of two league losses on the road — 79-61 to No. 4 Eastview Feb. 22 and 70-66 to Lakeville North Feb. 25.
Prior Lake coach Jon Miller's goal for his team at the beginning of the season was to keep improving throughout the year an be mentally and physically come playoff time.
Playing 18 games in the SSC should make a team battle tested, along some of the tough non-league games the Lakers have had.
"We play a difficult schedule and the SSC is deep and talented," Miller said.
In the loss to Rosemount, Prior Lake was outscored 33-20 in the second half. Senior Malcolm Jones was the only Laker in double figures with 16 points.
Senior Kellan Miller scored nine points, followed by junior Luka Mortenson with six and senior Kyle Haas with four.
Prior Lake won the first meeting against the Irish back on Feb. 4, winning 67-63. That could be the Lakers' best win of the season, along with a 67-53 victory over Maple Grove Dec. 31 in the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud.
Against Eastview, the Lakers struggled in the second half getting outscored 42-29. Jones led all scorers with 27 points, while Miller finished with 11.
Senior Eric Dueffert and junior Luke McCullough both chipped in six points, while Haas and sophomore Joey Krouse both had four.
This year’s Class 4A state tournament is set for March 21-26. The quarterfinals will be at the Target Center, followed by the semifinals and title game at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
Third-ranked Wayzata is the defending champion.