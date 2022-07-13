The Prior Lake American Legion baseball couldn't really get the bats going in pool play in the Gopher Classic June 8-10.
Prior Lake went 2-3 in its five games and was held to four or fewer runs in all five contests. The team's wins were 1-0 over Rapid City, South Dakota and 4-2 over Alexandria.
Prior Lake's losses were 5-2 to Hutchinson, 9-0 to Middleton, Wisconsin and 10-4 to Chaska.
The Gopher Classic has 96 teams and 16 host sites, and Veterans Field at Memorial Park in Prior Lake was one of them. All of the pool winners advance to the championship round July 11-12.
Prior Lake (9-7 overall) followed the Gopher Classic with a 6-1 loss at Bloomington Gold July 12. That game only last three innings, before was made official after being stopped by rain.
The Sub-State 3 playoffs will start July 18 for Prior Lake and will end July 24 at Apple Valley Legion field. This year's state tournament will be July 28-31 with Burnsville’s Alimagnet Fields as the host site.
The last time Prior Lake made the state field was in 2015.
In Prior Lake's win over Rapid City, Lance Behrens tossed a five-hit shutout with eight strikeouts, while allowing just five hits. The game's lone run came in the sixth inning. Jaxson Barrett had the RBI, finishing 1 for 2 with a double.
Charlie Bredeson went 1 for 2 with a run scored.
In beating Alexandria, Nick Allbee tossed a complete game, striking out six and giving up two runs. Prior Lake scored all four of its runs in the fifth inning.
Behrens finished 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI, while PJ Dahl was also 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Hebel also doubled and scored a run, while Bredeson had two RBIs.
In the loss to Hutchinson, H Brandt took the loss going 5 1/3 innings and giving up five runs (four earned) with four strikeouts. Bredeson pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Hebel had a pair of doubles to lead the offense, finishing 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Cole Clausen went 3 for 3 with an RBI, while Dahl also drove in a run.
Against Middleton, Prior Lake got down 4-0 after three innings and couldn't recover. Trevor Mong took the loss, working three innings and allowing four runs with four strikeouts. Jack Burley allowed five unearned runs in two innings of relief.
Prior Lake had just four hits, including a double from Jager Leverson.
Against Chaska, it was a 4-4 game until the top of the seventh inning. That's when Chaska scored six runs to take control.
Clausen took the loss, allowing five runs in 1 2/3 innings. Charles Running started and worked five innings, giving up four runs with seven strikeouts. Noah Slates gave up one run in one-third of an inning.
Slates drove in two of Prior Lake's four runs, while Hebel went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. David Flasher finished 2 for 3.
In the loss to Bloomington, Prior Lake scored its lone run of the game in the top of the first inning. Dylan Sullivan scored the run, getting the team's only hit in its three at bats.
Mong worked 2 1/3 innings and allowed six runs with three strikeouts.