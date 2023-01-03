Ben Mickett

Senior Ben Mickett was in goal for Prior Lake in the team's first 10 games, posting a 2.90 goals-against average in the team's 6-4 start.

 Twitter photo by @PLboyshockey

The Prior Lake boys hockey team won the final two games in the Traditional Holiday Invitational at the Dakota Ice Center.

The Lakers earned a 7-1 win over Chaska, a Section 2AA foe, Dec. 28 and followed with a 3-1 triumph over Lakeville North the next day, which doubled as a South Suburban Conference game.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events