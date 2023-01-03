The Prior Lake boys hockey team won the final two games in the Traditional Holiday Invitational at the Dakota Ice Center.
The Lakers earned a 7-1 win over Chaska, a Section 2AA foe, Dec. 28 and followed with a 3-1 triumph over Lakeville North the next day, which doubled as a South Suburban Conference game.
Prior Lake (6-4 overall, 5-1 in the SSC) opened the invite, which was previously called the Hockey for Life Classic, with a 4-1 loss to No. 3-ranked St. Thomas Academy Dec. 27.
The Lakers had to replace 11 seniors from last year's team that won the Section 2AA title, earning the program's first-ever state berth. Through 10 games this season, Prior Lake has shown it can be a contender come playoff time.
But the Lakers won't be the favorite in the section. Second-ranked Minnetonka and No. 5 Chanhassen are holding that title at the moment, while Holy Family is also there.
The Lakers lost 6-1 to Minnetonka back on Dec. 15 and fell 3-2 to Holy Family Dec. 8
Meanwhile, in the win over Lakeville North, Prior Lake earned the SSC sweep over the Panthers. The Lakers won the first meeting, 4-2 in the season opener back on Dec. 2.
Prior Lake scored two goals in the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Junior Max Anderson tallied first, followed by a goal from senior Joe Rice.
Junior Graham Erickson had a first-period goal for the Lakers. Senior Ben Pfannenstein, sophomore Brayden Pelcl and juniors Matthew Pavek and Brody Stephany each had one assist.
Senior Ben Mickett finished with 24 saves in goal. He made 16 stops in the win over Chaska.
Prior Lake led 5-0 after two periods. Rice led Prior Lake with four assists, while senior Parker Boyce had two goals and an assist. Pavek, Erickson and junior Will Emerson each had a goal and an assist.
Junior Hunter Macgillivray and sophomore Levi Eiter also had goals for the Lakers, while Pfannenstein had two assists and seniors AJ Pearson and Marcus Lavigne both had one.
In the loss to St. Thomas Academy, Prior Lake led 1-0 after two periods before the Cadets scored four times in the final frame to get the win.
Erickson had Prior Lake's lone goal with Stephany assisting. Mickett finished with 29 saves.
Through 10 games, Rice had a team-best 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists), followed by Boyce (10 goals, 1 assist), Eiter (2 goals, 8 assists), Pfannenstein (7 assists), Pavek (4 goals, 3 assists) and Emerson (3 goals, 4 assists).
Mickett has started all 10 games in goal, posting a 2.90 goals-against average with an .891 save percentage.
Prior Lake will get a rematch with St. Thomas Academy Jan. 26 on the road. The Lakers end the regular season with SSC road game Feb. 17 at Lakeville South, the only team conference team ranked at No. 6.
This year’s Section 2AA tournament starts Feb. 23 with the quarterfinals with the semifinals Feb. 25. The title game will be March. 1.
The Class AA state tourney is set for March 9-11 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Andover is the defending champion, beating Maple Grove 6-5 in last year’s title game.