The Prior Lake boys soccer team's success is not always measured in wins or losses.
Yes, the Lakers want to win and contend for South Suburban Conference and Section 2AA titles. But coach Mike Shebuski also sees the bigger picture, especially with a team that only returned three varsity regulars back from last fall.
"We know we were going to have a bit of a learning curve this season, and we’re OK with that," Shebuski said. "Thankfully, we measure success based on work ethic and improvement, and we know that we got better [in our last game]. We are happy with our progress, but ready to keep working and not content with where we’re at."
Prior Lake dropped to 0-3 on the season with a 2-1 loss at No. 6-ranked Wayzata Aug. 31. The Lakers opened the season with 1-0 and 4-0 losses to Bloomington Jefferson and No. 1 Edina, respectively. Both of those teams are section foes.
Prior Lake opens the SSC season at Eastview Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. The Lakers are at Lakeville South Sept. 10 and home to Eagan Sept. 12 in league games at 7 and 5:30 p.m., respectively.
"The boys did a good job against a good Wayzata team," Shebuski said. "Wayzata was able to get both of their goals off of set pieces, corner kicks specifically, so we know that’s an area we need to continue to focus on.
"We’re starting to figure out how to be a bit more dangerous in our own attack, but clearly we can continue to get better in the final third [of the field] as well," Shebuski added.
Junior Ryan Hadland scored the Lakers' goal in the loss to Wayzata. He tallied in the 63rd minute to cut the Trojans' lead to 2-1. Both of Wayzata's goals came in the second half, the first one in the 43rd minute and the second one in the 59th minute.
Junior Griffin Frum made the start in goal for Prior Lake.
The Lakers opened the season ranked No. 7, but has since dropped out of the Class 2A poll. Three teams from Section 2AA are ranked in the top 10, including No. 2 Minnetonka, the defending champion, and No. 9 Shakopee.
Section 2AA is one of the strongest in the state. It also includes Eden Prairie, Chanhassen and Chaska. The Lakers are at Chaska Sept. 14 and home to Chanhassen Sept. 21. Prior Lake's SSC game with Shakopee is set for Sept. 19 at home.
Prior Lake won the Section 2AA title in 2017, earning the program’s first state berth as a Class 2A program.