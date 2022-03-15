The Prior Lake weightlifting team lifted up some championship hardware March 12 in Moorhead.
It was there, the Lakers had one champion and three runner-ups in the Minnesota High School Weightlifting State Championships. The MHSW season starts in December, and there are eight competitions for athletes to qualify for the state.
Prior Lake had five lifters competing — ninth-graders Angelica Benitez and Tommy Wyckoff, sophomore Jovian Tupy and seniors Ashley Greenfield and Aidan Fjelsted.
Beneitz was the Lakers' state champion. She claimed the title in the girls 49-kilogram junior varsity division (108 pounds). She lifted 88 pounds in the clean and jerk and 66 pounds in the snatch.
The snatch requires the athlete to lift the barbell from the ground to overhead in one continuous motion.
In the clean and jerk, the lifter moves the barbell from the floor to a racked position across the deltoids, and then raises the barbell to a stationary position above the head.
Tupy competed in the boys 225-pound junior varsity division and took second, lifting 203 pounds in the snatch and 254 pounds in the clean and jerk.
Greenfield ended up second in the girls' 121-pound varsity division. She lifted 117 pounds in the snatch and 137 pounds in the clean and jerk.
Fjelsted was runner-up in the 181-pound boys varsity division, lifting 223 pounds in the snatch and 265 pounds in the clean and jerk.
Wyckoff ended up fifth in the boys junior varsity division at 148 pounds. He lifted 183 pounds in the clean and jerk, but missed all of his attempts 132 pounds in the snatch.
