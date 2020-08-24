The Prior Lake Jays made a quick exit in their first state appearance since 2009.
Moorhead scored three runs in the fifth inning and added five more in the eighth en route to a 10-2 victory over Prior Lake in the opening round of the Class B tourney Aug. 23 in Shakopee.
Prior Lake finished the season with a 5-12 overall record. The last time the Jays made the state field they were the state runner-up to Shakopee.
In the loss to Moorhead, Prior Lake scored two runs in the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead. Two of the Jays' three hits came in frame, including an RBI double from Mitchell Goodwin.
Prior Lake's other run came on a passed ball on a dropped third strike.
Dave Ernts held the Jays in check for eight innings, allowing the two unearned runs while fanning eight.
Ben Eisenberg started for Prior Lake and worked 4 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on six hits with three strikeouts. T.J. Larson fanned one batter in two-thirds of an inning.
Jimmy Larson worked two innings of relief, allowing two runs, while Matt Cady gave up four runs in two-thirds of an inning and Jake Larson got the final out of the eighth inning.
Jeff Butler and Loftus each had one hit and scored a run for Prior Lake.