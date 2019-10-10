The Prior Lake girls soccer team hasn’t had a lot of success against Eden Prairie in the playoffs.
The fifth-seeded Lakers fell 1-0 on the road to the fourth-seeded Eagles Oct. 8 in the Section 2AA quarterfinals.
Prior Lake is 0-4 against Eden Prairie in the playoffs since 2014, and all four defeats have been 1-0, including the Section 2AA title games in 2014 and in 2013 and in the semifinals in 2012.
Eden Prairie has a 10-1 record against the Lakers since 2011. The Lakers’ lone win versus the Eagles in that span was 2-1 in the 2013 regular season.
Prior Lake finished this season with a 8-5-3 overall mark (4-3-2 in the South Suburban Conference). The Lakers went into the playoffs off of a 4-2 league loss at home to No. 2-ranked Rosemount Oct. 3.
Prior Lake jumped out to a 2-0 lead against the Irish on goals from junior Kate Traschel and senior Sophia Edwards. But the Irish responded with the game’s next four goals.
Junior Abby Williams and Traschel each had an assist for the Lakers. Senior Katarina DeCaroli made five saves in goal.
Against Eden Prairie, it was a scoreless game at halftime. But the Eagles broke through with a goal in the second half.
The Lakers will graduate eight seniors, including Allison Alessi, Josie Machalek, Chloe Ginkel, Kylie Weigel, Bryanne Pinkowski and Calyn Schanzenbach. The team also had its first winning season under fourth-year coach Blair Rummel.
Prior Lake has never made state as a Class 2A program. The program’s lone state berth came in 2002 in its last year as a Class A team.
The Lake Conference has dominated Section 2AA going into this year’s playoffs, winning the last seven crowns. Eden Prairie has won four times, Minnetonka has won twice, and Edina, once.
The last non-Lake team to win the Section 2AA crown was Burnsville in 2011. The Blaze are now in Section 3AA.