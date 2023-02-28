Laker Team

Prior Lake's season ended Feb. 23 with a 3-1 loss at Shakopee in the Section 2AA quarterfinals.

 Twitter photo by @PLboyshockey

The Prior Lake boys hockey team made a quick exit from the postseason.

The sixth-seeded Lakers' season ended Feb. 23 with a 3-1 loss at third-seeded Shakopee in the Section 2AA quarterfinals. It was the fourth meeting between the two teams this season with the Sabers winning three of them.

