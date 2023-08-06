The Prior Lake Jays made a quick playoff exit on the Section 3B diamond.
The seventh-seeded Jays, looking to get to the Class B state tournament for a second straight year, lost both of their playoff games on the road, including a 7-6 setback to sixth-seeded Victoria in an elimination game Aug. 2.
Prior Lake opened the playoffs July 30 with a 7-2 loss at second-seeded Shakopee.
The Jays finished the summer with a 7-17 record. The team has not made back-to-back state appearances since it earned four straight berths from 1993 to 1996.
Prior Lake's other state appearances came in 1987, 1988, 1989, 1996, 2001, 2009 and 2020. The Jays were the state runner-up in 2009 to Shakopee.
In the loss to Victoria, Prior Lake 4-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before the Vics exploded for six runs. In the top of the ninth, the Jays had runners at second and third with two outs and one run already in, but the game ended on a fly ball to left.
Charles Running took the loss, allowing seven runs in six innings while striking out five. Brady Baur worked two scoreless frames.
Beau Rabey had a solo homer for Prior Lake, finishing 2 for 4. Jonah Hoeg went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Tomas Lee was 3 for 6 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.
Troy Lynch finished 3 for 5 with a run scored, while Ross Hebel and Jeff Butler both had an RBI.
Against Shakopee, Prior Lake got down 3-1 after three innings and 6-1 after six complete. Henry Brandt took the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.
Sam Brower worked 2 1/3 innings, giving up three runs (one earned), while Takuma Padilla pitched one scoreless frame.
Prior Lake had just five hits, all singles, with Brandt getting three of them while also driving in one run. Lee went 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Hebel and Butler both scored a run.
This year's Class B state tournament is scheduled to start Aug. 17 and will be held in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield. Championship weekend is set for Sept. 1-4. Four of the eight teams from Section 3B make the field.