Thunder Cars

Matthew Frye (53) gets spun between two cars in the Thunder Cars division in racing action at Elko Speedway Sept. 2.

 Courtesy image/The Racing Connection

Jacob Goede looks to have taken control of the Late Models division at Elko Speedway.

The driver for Carver, who is seeking his 10th straight points title, won the first feature and took fifth in the second one Sept. 2. With three nights of racing left, Goede has a 17-point lead over Jake Ryan of New Market with 996 points.

