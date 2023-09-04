Jacob Goede looks to have taken control of the Late Models division at Elko Speedway.
The driver for Carver, who is seeking his 10th straight points title, won the first feature and took fifth in the second one Sept. 2. With three nights of racing left, Goede has a 17-point lead over Jake Ryan of New Market with 996 points.
Chad Walen of Prior Lake is third in points, but is 129 points back of Goede. Walen was second in both feature races, while Jeremy Wolff of Chaska took sixth and third, respectively.
In Thunder Cars, Dillon Sellner of Randolph won the first feature, while Tommy Sorem of Northfield claimed the second one.
Sellner has the points lead with 806, which is 20 better than Brent Kane of Lonsdale and 37 ahead of Sorem. Tony Holm of Prior Lake is in eighth place with 456 points.
In Power Stocks, Julie Jorgenson has built a 17-point advantage over Dustan Mann of New Market with 769 points. Michael Stoer of Prior Lake is still in the hunt, 26 back of Jorgenson, while Peyton Letcher of Prior Lake is seventh place with 550 points.
In the first feature Sept. 2, Stoer finished second behind Jesse Fischer of Eagan. Letcher ended up sixth.
Fischer also won the second race with Stoer taking third and Letcher finishing sixth again.
In Legends, Collin Stocker of Farmington has a commanding lead in the points race. With 971, he's 81 ahead of Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee, while Robby Carter of Lakeville is third with 852 points.
Ayden Brockhouse of Shakopee is sitting in seventh place (586), while Justin Kimball of Prior Lake is in 12th (455).
In two feature races, Baiden Heskett of Hastings won both of them. Ayrton Brockhouse took fourth and third, respectively, while Ayden Brockhouse was 12 in the second race and 17th in the first one.
Kimball ended up 13th in the second feature.
In Bandoleros, Jackson Kottschade of Ramsey leads in points with 765, which is 44 better than Leighton Rose of New Market. Thomas Poretsky of Prior Lake is in fifth place (546).
Kottschade won both features, while Poretsky took seventh and 11th, respectively.
The next three nights of racing at Elko are Sept. 16, 23 and 30. For more information, go to elkospeedway.com.