It's too early to starting about the racing season?
Elko Speedway's 2020 campaign will begin May 23 with the gates opening at 5 p.m. on the New Market track.
The first Eve of Destruction Night will be also be held opening night, while the first Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) event is set for July 11.
The annual Thunderstruck 93 is scheduled for Sept. 26. The final race night is Oct. 3 which crowns season champions in Hornets, Legends and Bandoleros.
Elko Speedway is a three-eighths mile asphalt oval race track located in New Market.
To see the entire 2020 schedule, go to elkospeedway.com/2020-prelim-calendar.