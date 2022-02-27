Elko Speedway's 57th season of racing is scheduled to start May 28.
The oval track in New Market had 16 racing Saturdays last summer, including nine Eve of Destruction events, after the COVID-19 pandemic limited the 2020 season.
There are 14 events on the calendar this season.
Jacob Goede of Carver will again be one to watch in Late Models. Last fall, he captured his eighth straight points title.
Other season point winners last year inlcude Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee in Bandoleros, Nick Oxborough of Lakeville in Power Stocks, Robert Carter of Lakeville in Legends, Bryan Syer-Keske of Lakeville in Midwest Modifieds and Dillon Sellner of Randolph in Thunder Cars.
Elko Speedway has a seating capacity of 6,000. Ticket information is available at elkospeedway.com or on the ELKO! Mobile App.
The annual Menards Automobile Racing Club of America 250 will be held June 25. This season ends Sept. 24 with championship night.