A 48-hour rain delay didn't help change the momentum for the Prior Lake Jays in the Class B state tournament.

The Jays lost in the first round Aug. 21, falling 11-1 to the Miesville Mudhens. The game started Aug. 19, but was halted in the sixth inning by rain with Prior Lake trailing 6-1.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

