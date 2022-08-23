A 48-hour rain delay didn't help change the momentum for the Prior Lake Jays in the Class B state tournament.
The Jays lost in the first round Aug. 21, falling 11-1 to the Miesville Mudhens. The game started Aug. 19, but was halted in the sixth inning by rain with Prior Lake trailing 6-1.
Action resumed Aug. 21 with the Jays having a chance to get back into the game. Prior Lake had the bases loaded with two outs, but a strikeout ended the threat.
The Mudhens added another run in the bottom of the sixth and then scored four times in the bottom of the seventh to win by 10-run rule.
Prior Lake finished the season with a 13-16-1 overall record. The team was making its second state appearance since 2020 and third since 2009 when the Jays were the state runner-up to Shakopee.
Prior Lake entered state play as the No. 4 seed out of Section 3B behind No. 1 Chanhassen, No. 2 Eagan and No. 3 Chaska. And all four teams were eliminated in the first round.
Ben Eisenberg was saddled with the loss against Miesville. He worked five innings, allowing six earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Henry Brandt allowed three runs in one inning of relief with two strikeouts.
Camden Weisz got two outs in the seventh inning, giving up two runs (one earned) before the game ended by 10-run rule.
Prior Lake scored its lone run in the top of the first inning. Troy Lynch doubled with two outs and came around to score on Jonah Hoeg's RBI single.
Miesville answered that run in the bottom of the first, took a 2-1 lead with a run in the second and then broke the game open with a four-run third inning.
The Jays had just three hits off two Miesville pitchers. Lynch had two of them going 2 for 3. Prior Lake did earn seven walks, but wasn't able to do much with them.
Prior Lake has made the state field 11 times in the last 36 years, including in 1987, 1988, 1989, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996 and 2001.
For more on the Class B and Class C state tournaments, go to mnbaseball.org.