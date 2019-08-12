For the second time this summer, rain earned the checkered flag at Elko Speedway.
The oval was too slick to drive Aug. 10, so the season point standings stayed the same with seven more Saturdays to race on the schedule, including another Eve of Destruction set for Aug. 17 starting at 6 p.m.
Steel wall bush crashes will be one of the main features. For more information go to elkospeedway.com or call 952-461-7223.
All five divisions, Late Models, Thunder Cars, Power Stocks, Great North Legends and Bandoleros, will be back on the track Aug. 24. The 11th annual Thunderstruck 93 is also not far off. That is set for Sept. 21.
In Late Models, Jacob Goede is trying to defend his points title and he has a solid lead over Chris Marek of Elko. Goede has 862 points, while Marek is 53 points behind.
Bryan Wrolstand of Faribault is 100 points behind Goede in third place. Justin Neisius of Eagan is fourth (734), while Adam Bendzick of New Prague is fifth (694).
In Thunder Cars, Conrad Jorgenson of Lakeville and Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake have battled head to head all season for the points lead. Both have combined to win 15 features with Blohm earning eight checkered flags.
However Jorgensen has the points lead by 12 over Blohm. Eric Campbell of Lonsdale is in third place (877), followed by Keith Palsrud of Rogers (793) and Norm Grabinger of Faribault (675).
In Power Stocks, Nick Oxborough of Lakeville has command of the division. He leads with 880 points, which is 28 better than Michael Stoer of Prior Lake and 51 clear of defending champion Taylor Goldman of Minnetonka.
Joe Prusak of Clayton, Wisconsin is sitting in fourth place (737), while Paul Hamilton of Hastings is in fifth (729).
In Great North Legends, it appears to be a three-driver race between Cole Klein of Rogers, Austin Jahr of Farmington and Jon Lemke of Savage. Sixteen points separate the three.
Rogers leads (665), followed by Jahr (653) and Lemke (649). Robert Carter of Lakeville is a distance fourth (585), while Matt Allen of Minnetrista is in fifth 572).
In Bandoleros, Alex Hartwig of Portage, Wisconsin has the lead with 300 points. That's 27 better than Josiah Kottschade of Ramsey.
Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee is sitting in third place (268), while Jensen Vadnais of White Bear Lake is in fourth (256) and Adam Ratliff of Lakeville is in fifth (232).