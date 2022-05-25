The Prior Lake boys lacrosse team showed its championship pedigree May 19.
The No. 3-ranked Lakers didn't flinch down 6-1 at home to No. 4 Shakopee with the South Suburban Conference title on the line. Instead, Prior Lake rallied for eight goals in the third quarter en route to an 11-10 win.
The Lakers (9-2 overall) finished the league season with a perfect 7-0 mark, and claimed their third straight crown. Prior Lake has a 24-1 conference mark since 2019, going 9-0 last spring.
There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lakers followed the win over the Sabers with a 14-6 victory at No. 10 Minnetonka May 24. Seniors Justin Simonson and Dalton Spratt led the away with three goals and two assists apiece.
Prior Lake's two losses this spring are both one goal — 13-12 at No. 2 Chanhassen May 4 and 9-8 at No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret's May 6.
Lakers coach Casey Mithun was not discouraged by the setbacks. Instead, it's all about getting ready for playoffs.
"Our team is progressing well," Mithun said. "Through the midpoint of the year, we start to get into the groove of playing games almost every other day and having limited practice time. Roles and playing time are starting to solidify themselves, and we're figuring out what it takes to win games big or little.
"Our biggest area for improvement is an important one; we need to finish our scoring opportunities," Mithun added. "We are a very skilled team, and we generate a ton of quality chances. We need to get better at capitalizing on them and putting teams away."
The Section 6 tournament starts May 31 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are June 7 and the title game is June 9. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
Prior Lake will be the No. 1 seed, while No. 8 Rosemount (9-3) will get the No. 2 spot and Bloomington Jefferson (9-3) looks to get the No. 3 seed.
Other teams in the field include Edina (5-8), Eastview/Apple Valley (7-5), Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville (6-6), Holy Angels (1-10) and Minneapolis (1-11).
Prior Lake has won the last five section crowns, en route to state titles in 2016, 2018 and 2019. The Lakers were state runner-up last year to Benilde-St. Margaret's.
"We strive to be peaking at the end of the season, and we are on that path," Mithun said.
In beating Shakopee, Prior Lake was down 6-1 before scoring a goal with nine seconds left before halftime. That seemed to spark the Lakers as the team scored eight goals in the third quarter to lead 10-9 going into the final frame.
The fourth quarter was more defensive. Prior Lake took an 11-9 lead with a goal with about eight minutes to play and held on from there.
Junior Ben Mickett and Simonson each finished three goals and an assist for the Lakers, while Spratt had two goals and two assists. Sophomore Max Anderson had two goals and an assist, while senior Keller Gonyea also had a goal.
Sophomore Jack Tocko and senior Cooper Busch each picked up an assist. Senior Ryan Vitters made 10 saves in goal.
Against Minnetonka, Vitters made two stops in goal, while junior Luke Bloomer also got time in net making six saves.
Busch finished with two goals and two assists, while Mickett had three goals and an assist. Senior Charles Luick also had a goal for the Lakers, while Tocko had an assist.
Prior Lake also earned a 19-9 conference win at Eagan May 17. Simonson finished with five goals and two assists to lead the way, while Busch scored four goals and Anderson had three goals and two assists.
Mickett had a goal and four assists for the Lakers, while Spratt had a goal and two assists and Tocko chipped in two goals.
Gonyea, ninth-grader George Tocko and junior Jack Gilbert each had one goal. Senior Sam Leuthner had two assists, while Gonyea and senior Eric Dueffert both had one.
Vitters made eight saves in goal.
The state tournament will start June 14 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals June 16 and the title game June 18. Roseville and Stillwater High School are the venues.