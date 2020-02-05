The Prior Lake gymnastics team recorded its second-best score of the season Feb. 4.
The Lakers ended the regular season with a team total of 137.6 in a South Suburban Conference meet versus Rosemount. The Irish won (140.075).
The Section 2AA meet is next for Prior Lake. That's Feb. 14 at Lakeville North.
"It was a very good meet for us, minus a few falls on beam," Lakers coach Barb Kass said. "We know we can do even better at sections. We have some gymnasts who will be working on new skills next week to increase difficulty, but mostly we'll just be cleaning up our routines and working to stick them more consistently."
Against Rosemount, ninth-graders Alex Burger and Terin Block were third (34.4) and fourth (33.1) respectively in the all-around for the Lakers.
Burger took second on the floor exercise (9.2), as did sophomore Kylie Thompson on the balance beam (8.95) and Block on the uneven bars (8.45).
Burger was third on the vault (9.25), while junior Lydia Pavek was fifth (9.075). Pavek was also fourth on the bars (8.125), while eighth-grader Sofia Monn was fifth (7.8).
Pavek tied for fourth on the beam (8.625), and eighth-grader Brooke Thompson was fifth on the floor (9.1).